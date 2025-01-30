Zdeno Chara returns to the Bruins

Zdeno Chara is back with the Bruins as a consultant, @GlobeKPD reports: https://t.co/YxpwYidnwB — Matt Porter (@mattyports) January 29, 2025

An interesting piece of news went unnoticed yesterday afternoon.Zdeno Chara, who spent the majority of his career in Boston, is back with the Bruins organization.He has accepted a role as a consultant and mentor to the players:Obviously, it is known that Zdeno Chara is a well-liked guy over there.

He was the captain of the Bruins for almost 15 years (from 2006 to 2020), won a Stanley Cup with the Boston team, and he also ranks third among the organization’s top scorers among defensemen.

Chara really had great moments with the Bruins, to put it another way.In all of this, one has to wonder if Chara plans to take on even more at some point.Does he want to aspire to become a member of management and have control over team decisions?Does he want to observe management to later take on a more significant role within the organization, a bit like Mathieu Darche does in Tampa Bay?That remains to be seen.However, seeing a legend of the organization interested in returning to the hockey world to offer his services is intriguing.

He will have the chance to help the younger players, and the kids will listen to him because Chara has practically achieved everything during his hockey career. He is bound to be a good role model for the young players, and it’s important to have someone in the organization who fulfills that role.

Francis Bouillon is good at what he does with the Canadiens, and Chara’s role will resemble his, at least for the time being.

In brief

The addition of Chara to the Bruins is a good one, in my eyes.

– News about CF Montreal:

A hint about Herbers’ (defensive) role with the #CFMTL? On one half of the field, the offensive players are practicing finishing: Clark, Duke, Owen-Roache, N’Diaye, Prince, Biello, Opoku, Sunusi, Vilsaint, and Saputo. On the other half, emphasis is placed on defense: Guboglo,… pic.twitter.com/FHFHSvf30e — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 30, 2025

Iankov, Vrioni, and Adedokun are the only ones sidelined at the start of practice. #CFMTL Jalen Neal is absent. He was not seen at the Marie-Victorin Complex today. Visa issue as well? pic.twitter.com/E4rOw74g9D — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 30, 2025

– Well. It seems complicated all that…

Utah team name update! https://t.co/sUNcog8y0A — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 30, 2025

– Makes sense.

Taylor Hall happy to have left the Hawkshttps://t.co/Rcpdb5b8t9 — RDS (@RDSca) January 30, 2025

– He is unique.

Sidney Crosby At 21 years old:

— Youngest Captain to ever win a Stanley Cup At 37 years old:

— Captain of Team Canada at the Four Nations He’s worn the C for so long it’s ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/lnaawdesLI — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 30, 2025

– Big move by the Jays!