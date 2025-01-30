Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Zdeno Chara returns to the Bruins

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Zdeno Chara returns to the Bruins
Credit: Getty Images
An interesting piece of news went unnoticed yesterday afternoon.

Zdeno Chara, who spent the majority of his career in Boston, is back with the Bruins organization.

He has accepted a role as a consultant and mentor to the players:

Obviously, it is known that Zdeno Chara is a well-liked guy over there.

He was the captain of the Bruins for almost 15 years (from 2006 to 2020), won a Stanley Cup with the Boston team, and he also ranks third among the organization’s top scorers among defensemen.

Chara really had great moments with the Bruins, to put it another way.

In all of this, one has to wonder if Chara plans to take on even more at some point.

Does he want to aspire to become a member of management and have control over team decisions?

Does he want to observe management to later take on a more significant role within the organization, a bit like Mathieu Darche does in Tampa Bay?

That remains to be seen.

However, seeing a legend of the organization interested in returning to the hockey world to offer his services is intriguing.

He will have the chance to help the younger players, and the kids will listen to him because Chara has practically achieved everything during his hockey career. He is bound to be a good role model for the young players, and it’s important to have someone in the organization who fulfills that role.

Francis Bouillon is good at what he does with the Canadiens, and Chara’s role will resemble his, at least for the time being.

The addition of Chara to the Bruins is a good one, in my eyes.


In brief

– News about CF Montreal:

– Well. It seems complicated all that…

– Makes sense.

– He is unique.

– Big move by the Jays!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content