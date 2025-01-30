Zdeno Chara returns to the Bruins

Zdeno Chara returns to the BruinsMarc-Olivier Cook
Zdeno Chara is back with the Bruins as a consultant, @GlobeKPD reports: https://t.co/YxpwYidnwB
— Matt Porter (@mattyports) January 29, 2025
He was the captain of the Bruins for almost 15 years (from 2006 to 2020), won a Stanley Cup with the Boston team, and he also ranks third among the organization’s top scorers among defensemen.
He will have the chance to help the younger players, and the kids will listen to him because Chara has practically achieved everything during his hockey career. He is bound to be a good role model for the young players, and it’s important to have someone in the organization who fulfills that role.
Francis Bouillon is good at what he does with the Canadiens, and Chara’s role will resemble his, at least for the time being.
