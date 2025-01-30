“You can forget Mathieu Olivier with the Canadiens.”

Mathieu Olivier is an appealing player.Why? Because he is one of the good fighters in the NHL and because he knows his role on the ice.He provides proud service to the Blue Jackets organization, and he has been talked about in Montreal because this summer, Olivier will be free as a bird.But as time goes on, we realize that the chances of seeing him in Montreal next season are slim.

The Blue Jackets love him too much to let him go… And in the eyes of Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, who discussed it on Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez’s show, Don Waddell (GM) will do everything to keep him in town.

You can forget about Mathieu Olivier with the Canadiens! – Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre

Mathieu Olivier is a valued player in Columbus.

He does things the right way on the ice, is always there to protect his teammates when needed, and can be used on the penalty kill because he is reliable in his zone… And on top of that, we see him scoring goals this season.

He already has 10 goals and also has eight assists to his name.

18 points in 50 games for a fighter like him… It’s fair to say it’s hard to ask for more!

Let’s remember that if Olivier doesn’t come to an agreement with the Blue Jackets by July 1st, he will be able to test the free agent market.

There will be a multitude of teams interested in his services if he ends up there… But with what we’ve been hearing lately, it’s hard to believe he will leave.

In Brief

Unless Don Waddell receives an offer he simply cannot refuse by the deadline?

– I love it.

“This is Carolina… this is New York. There’s like 0 chance we’re gonna run into each other at the grocery store bro” pic.twitter.com/TDNvUDi6mn — Wiley Canuck (@wiley_canuck) January 30, 2025

– Interesting.

Our captain, Justin Côté will join the ranks of the Golden Knights of Clarkson University at the end of the current season!#DeQuébecPourQuébec pic.twitter.com/9KRXOBbPGF — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) January 30, 2025

– Wow…