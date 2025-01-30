“You can forget Mathieu Olivier with the Canadiens.”Marc-Olivier Cook
The Blue Jackets love him too much to let him go… And in the eyes of Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, who discussed it on Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez’s show, Don Waddell (GM) will do everything to keep him in town.
You can forget about Mathieu Olivier with the Canadiens! – Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre
He does things the right way on the ice, is always there to protect his teammates when needed, and can be used on the penalty kill because he is reliable in his zone… And on top of that, we see him scoring goals this season.
18 points in 50 games for a fighter like him… It’s fair to say it’s hard to ask for more!
Let’s remember that if Olivier doesn’t come to an agreement with the Blue Jackets by July 1st, he will be able to test the free agent market.
There will be a multitude of teams interested in his services if he ends up there… But with what we’ve been hearing lately, it’s hard to believe he will leave.
