Ivan Demidov helped his club win by scoring a magnificent goal in the shootout

Ivan Demidov and the SKA of Saint Petersburg were in action today in the KHL.

And… Guess what?

Yes, the Canadiens’ prospect stood out on the ice (again).

First of all, note that SKA was leading 3-0 before the third period started.

The HK Spartak Moscow scored not one, not two… But three goals in the last twenty to force overtime.

No goals were scored, leading to a shootout, and that’s where Demidov stepped up.

He secured the victory for his team by scoring the winning goal, and let’s just say he did it beautifully:

ELITE SHOOTOUT SNIPER IVAN DEMIDOV pic.twitter.com/4QRtogp8Th — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 30, 2025

A little feint to the left, another to the right… And the goalie couldn’t understand what was happening in front of him.

Demidov managed to beat him while he was on the ground: the HK Spartak Moscow’s keeper had no chance on that sequence.

5:30 (nine shifts) in the first period

5:22 (seven shifts) in the second period

4:31 (eight shifts) in the third period

2:23 (three shifts) in overtime

Well done!In the game, Demidov was able to make an impact as he had respectable ice time.In the end, it looks like this:In total, Demidov spent 17 minutes and 45 seconds on the ice. Not too shabby.

That said, the Canadiens’ prospect was the second most used player by Roman Rotenberg in overtime: the SKA head coach understood he must utilize his best players to win, and it was about time that sunk in.

For the first time in a while, Ivan Demidov was blanked on the scoresheet… But he still found a way to contribute to his team’s victory. Good news!

