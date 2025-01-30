An arena named after Marc-André Fleury could be built in Sorel-Tracy

All eyes will be on Marc-André Fleury tonight at the Bell Centre.

The goaltender will play his final game of his career in Montreal, and it is likely to be a special moment for everyone.

It’s certain that Canadiens fans will give him a wonderful welcome!

Marc-Andre Fleury, a Quebec native, will play his final game in Montreal tomorrow (via @reporterchris) pic.twitter.com/YxOY5KxrzH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 29, 2025

Fleury has plans to make the most of it.He will want to take the time to appreciate the moment as it should be:

Marc-André Fleury is a guy from Sorel-Tracy, and this morning, the mayor of Sorel-Tracy stopped by on BPM Sports to talk about the main interested party.

Patrick Péloquin revealed that tonight’s game will be shown in all the bars in the city… Because in Sorel-Tracy, everyone is proud of the goaltender.

It goes without saying.

But Patrick Péloquin also stated that in Sorel-Tracy, they are thinking of a way to honor Fleury to match the career he has had.

Max Lalonde asked him if the Colisée Cardin could be renamed in the goaltender’s honor, but Patrick Péloquin said he had other projects in mind for Fleury.

I think a tribute for Marc-André should be something for Marc-André. – Patrick Péloquin

Patrick Péloquin continued by saying that the city of Sorel-Tracy is exploring different scenarios to have a private arena in the region, and that Fleury is interested in getting involved in the project.

It could be a legacy or a heritage that we can work with Marc-André […] It will have its own flavor and color in it. – Patrick Péloquin

This is where it gets really interesting:With his last statement, one can really think that the plan is to name the arena after Fleury, and that would be a really nice thought.

After all, Marc-André Fleury fully deserves to be honored in a beautiful way because he has not only had a great career in the NHL: he has always found a way to stay involved in his community throughout his career, and now is the right time to give back to him.

In Brief

– No surprises here.

Auston Matthews has been named captain of Team USA for next month’s 4 Nations Face-Off. Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy are the alternate captains. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 30, 2025

– Well said!

– It’s official: John Klingberg will make his debut with the Oilers tonight. He has come a long way!

Klinger is in Coach Knoblauch confirmed that John Klingberg will make his #Oilers debut tonight vs. Detroit. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Lotpd5YJ02 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 30, 2025

– Noted: