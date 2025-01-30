Top-5: Third shutout of the season for Jake Allen

Top-5: Third shutout of the season for Jake AllenRaphael Simard
Sidney Crosby lifted the @penguins to an overtime victory as Pittsburgh joined a pack of eight teams vying for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference – all of which are separated by five points or fewer.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ncK7ep76op pic.twitter.com/MjtO6KA05W
Jake Allen’s now up to three @pepsi shutouts on the season! pic.twitter.com/zTxn1XCXvT
LUKE HUGHES LOOKED OFF JACK ON A 2-ON-1 AND SCORED pic.twitter.com/IRSWDI8uHT
The better of the Hughes brothers didn’t have a bad game either.
Some pretty passing between Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes and it’s now FIVE-zip for the Devils pic.twitter.com/mfppfYCISj
Brenden Dillon delivers a big hit on Owen Tippett, who immediately heads to the Flyers’ locker room. pic.twitter.com/TUX2MiG7wM
Torts was PISSED that Brendan Dillon didn’t get an interference penalty for his hit on Owen Tippett pic.twitter.com/ur6hklCJMU
The Canadiens will face Marc-André Fleury and the Wild tonight, but yesterday Minnesota was in action.
The @mnwild hit 30 wins on the season! pic.twitter.com/hXpWmDYr8p
#mnwild goaltender Filip Gustavsson saved 32-of-33 shots faced to improve to 20-10-3 on the season.
Gustavsson ranks second in the NHL with a 1.99 road GAA and .929 road SV% and third with 12 road victories. pic.twitter.com/A4uS3Cxlt9
The Kings faced the Panthers and it was Dmitry Kulikov’s 1000th NHL game.
The defenseman didn’t waste any time making his mark on the game as he recorded an assist on the first goal.
Don’t get too dizzy watching this assist from Matthew Tkachuk
That’s also an assist for Dmitry Kulikov in his 1,000th game! #NHLStats: https://t.co/7VeVkYtXyG pic.twitter.com/J5ZsJ0skYf
Matthew Tkachuk doing Matthew Tkachuk things pic.twitter.com/29s04Cdgsn
The Canucks win their third straight game and move back into a playoff spot in the West pic.twitter.com/r9elwGqh9r
Filip Forsberg killed his team’s chances of coming back in the match late with that stupid penalty.
Filip Forsberg takes a costly goaltender interference penalty in the final minute with Nashville trailing pic.twitter.com/tX9y9ghuNH
We’ve got a first NHL goal
Congrats, Linus Karlsson! pic.twitter.com/hsFnK3tBw6
VINTAGE SIDNEY CROSBY
The captain makes a gorgeous move to the net to win the game in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/v4WlWjFRYl
But without Erik Karlsson, the overtime wouldn’t even have happened.
Erik Karlsson ties this game up
: @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T pic.twitter.com/fDIjingrfz
Liam O’Brien was his opponent.
Welcome back to the NHL, Bokondji Imama! pic.twitter.com/Onibd8ezo2
Overtime
– Great goal in the QMJHL.
MADDOX DAGENAIS The plays of the week
The first overall pick from the @LHJMQ 2024 draft dazzles with a goal scored between his legs… WOW! @quebec_remparts pic.twitter.com/BGVmcF9eze
– Very funny.
Flyers fan broke out the “Inner Excellence” book that Eagles WR AJ Brown was reading on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/Lvr6CMWlKB
– A strong game for Tkachuk.
