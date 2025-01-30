Skip to content
Top-5: Third shutout of the season for Jake Allen

 Raphael Simard
Last night in the NHL, there were only five games on the schedule.

However, there was no lack of action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Third shutout of the season for Jake Allen

In New Jersey, the Devils easily dealt with the Flyers thanks to a 5-0 victory.

Shutout with 24 saves for Jake Allen and it was already his third of the season.

What I also noted from this game was a sequence where Luke Hughes completely ignored his brother during a two-on-one play.

However, it paid off as he found the back of the net.

The better of the Hughes brothers didn’t have a bad game either.

He finished with one goal and one assist.

As for Brandon Dillon, he solidly checked Owen Tippett and John Tortorella was not happy.

2. 30th victory for the Wild before heading to Montreal

The Canadiens will face Marc-André Fleury and the Wild tonight, but yesterday Minnesota was in action.

The team faced the Maple Leafs and with a 3-1 victory, they reached the 30-win mark this season.

No player from either team recorded more than one point in the game, but Filip Gustavsson was outstanding.

He stopped 31 of 32 shots directed at him.

In any case, opposing rinks do not scare him.

3. An assist for Dmitry Kulikov in his 1000th NHL game

The Kings faced the Panthers and it was Dmitry Kulikov’s 1000th NHL game.

The defenseman didn’t waste any time making his mark on the game as he recorded an assist on the first goal.

The other assist was earned by Matthew Tkachuk, and he finished the game with a goal and two assists.

In addition to making plays, the American is also very good at bothering the opponent.

29 save shutout for Sergei Bobrovsky in the victory.

4. The Canucks in a playoff position

With a 3-1 victory over the Preds in Nashville, the Canucks are currently in the playoffs.

At the time of writing this, five of the seven Canadian teams are in the playoffs. The only ones that are not: the Canadiens (who are two points out) and the Flames (who are one point out).

So far, things are looking good in Canada.

Filip Forsberg killed his team’s chances of coming back in the match late with that stupid penalty.

Thatcher Demko was solid, stopping 31 shots on 32.

Linus Karlsson scored his first NHL goal. It was even the game-winning goal.

5. Vintage Sidney Crosby in Utah

In Utah, the Penguins were making their first visit and Sidney Crosby showed the new hockey fans why he is considered one of the greatest players of all time.

In overtime, he demonstrated the extent of his talent with a superb goal.

It was his 23rd game-winning goal in overtime.

But without Erik Karlsson, the overtime wouldn’t even have happened.

What a shot to create the equalizer.

In the victory, Quebecer Bokondji Imama shone by dropping the gloves.

Liam O’Brien was his opponent.


Overtime

– Great goal in the QMJHL.

– Very funny.

– A strong game for Tkachuk.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 10 games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: Google)
