Top-5: Third shutout of the season for Jake Allen

Credit: Last night in the NHL, there were only five games on the schedule. However, there was no lack of action. Here are the results and highlights: Sidney Crosby lifted the @penguins to an overtime victory as Pittsburgh joined a pack of eight teams vying for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference – […]

Sidney Crosby lifted the @penguins to an overtime victory as Pittsburgh joined a pack of eight teams vying for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference – all of which are separated by five points or fewer.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ncK7ep76op pic.twitter.com/MjtO6KA05W — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 30, 2025

1. Third shutout of the season for Jake Allen

Jake Allen’s now up to three @pepsi shutouts on the season! pic.twitter.com/zTxn1XCXvT — NHL (@NHL) January 30, 2025

LUKE HUGHES LOOKED OFF JACK ON A 2-ON-1 AND SCORED pic.twitter.com/IRSWDI8uHT — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 30, 2025

Last night in the NHL, there were only five games on the schedule.However, there was no lack of action.Here are the results and highlights:In New Jersey, the Devils easily dealt with the Flyers thanks to a 5-0 victory.Shutout with 24 saves for Jake Allen and it was already his third of the season.What I also noted from this game was a sequence where Luke Hughes completely ignored his brother during a two-on-one play.However, it paid off as he found the back of the net.

The better of the Hughes brothers didn’t have a bad game either.

Some pretty passing between Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes and it’s now FIVE-zip for the Devils pic.twitter.com/mfppfYCISj — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 30, 2025

Brenden Dillon delivers a big hit on Owen Tippett, who immediately heads to the Flyers’ locker room. pic.twitter.com/TUX2MiG7wM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2025

Torts was PISSED that Brendan Dillon didn’t get an interference penalty for his hit on Owen Tippett pic.twitter.com/ur6hklCJMU — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 30, 2025

2. 30th victory for the Wild before heading to Montreal

He finished with one goal and one assist.As for Brandon Dillon, he solidly checked Owen Tippett and John Tortorella was not happy.

The Canadiens will face Marc-André Fleury and the Wild tonight, but yesterday Minnesota was in action.

#mnwild goaltender Filip Gustavsson saved 32-of-33 shots faced to improve to 20-10-3 on the season. Gustavsson ranks second in the NHL with a 1.99 road GAA and .929 road SV% and third with 12 road victories. pic.twitter.com/A4uS3Cxlt9 — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 30, 2025

3. An assist for Dmitry Kulikov in his 1000th NHL game

The team faced the Maple Leafs and with a 3-1 victory, they reached the 30-win mark this season.No player from either team recorded more than one point in the game, but Filip Gustavsson was outstanding.He stopped 31 of 32 shots directed at him.In any case, opposing rinks do not scare him.

The Kings faced the Panthers and it was Dmitry Kulikov’s 1000th NHL game.

The defenseman didn’t waste any time making his mark on the game as he recorded an assist on the first goal.

Don’t get too dizzy watching this assist from Matthew Tkachuk That’s also an assist for Dmitry Kulikov in his 1,000th game! #NHLStats: https://t.co/7VeVkYtXyG pic.twitter.com/J5ZsJ0skYf — NHL (@NHL) January 30, 2025

Matthew Tkachuk doing Matthew Tkachuk things pic.twitter.com/29s04Cdgsn — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 30, 2025

4. The Canucks in a playoff position

The Canucks win their third straight game and move back into a playoff spot in the West pic.twitter.com/r9elwGqh9r — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2025

The other assist was earned by Matthew Tkachuk, and he finished the game with a goal and two assists.In addition to making plays, the American is also very good at bothering the opponent.29 save shutout for Sergei Bobrovsky in the victory.With a 3-1 victory over the Preds in Nashville, the Canucks are currently in the playoffs.At the time of writing this, five of the seven Canadian teams are in the playoffs. The only ones that are not: the Canadiens (who are two points out) and the Flames (who are one point out).So far, things are looking good in Canada.

Filip Forsberg killed his team’s chances of coming back in the match late with that stupid penalty.

Filip Forsberg takes a costly goaltender interference penalty in the final minute with Nashville trailing pic.twitter.com/tX9y9ghuNH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 30, 2025

We’ve got a first NHL goal Congrats, Linus Karlsson! pic.twitter.com/hsFnK3tBw6 — NHL (@NHL) January 30, 2025

5. Vintage Sidney Crosby in Utah

VINTAGE SIDNEY CROSBY The captain makes a gorgeous move to the net to win the game in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/v4WlWjFRYl — NHL (@NHL) January 30, 2025

Thatcher Demko was solid, stopping 31 shots on 32.Linus Karlsson scored his first NHL goal. It was even the game-winning goal.In Utah, the Penguins were making their first visit and Sidney Crosby showed the new hockey fans why he is considered one of the greatest players of all time.In overtime, he demonstrated the extent of his talent with a superb goal.It was his 23rd game-winning goal in overtime.

But without Erik Karlsson, the overtime wouldn’t even have happened.

What a shot to create the equalizer.In the victory, Quebecer Bokondji Imama shone by dropping the gloves.

Liam O’Brien was his opponent.

Welcome back to the NHL, Bokondji Imama! pic.twitter.com/Onibd8ezo2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 30, 2025

Overtime

– Great goal in the QMJHL.

MADDOX DAGENAIS The plays of the week The first overall pick from the @LHJMQ 2024 draft dazzles with a goal scored between his legs… WOW! @quebec_remparts pic.twitter.com/BGVmcF9eze — Canadian Hockey League (@LCHhockey) January 30, 2025

– Very funny.

Flyers fan broke out the “Inner Excellence” book that Eagles WR AJ Brown was reading on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/Lvr6CMWlKB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2025

– A strong game for Tkachuk.

– 10 games on the schedule tonight.