The Hurricanes were interested in Mitch Marner before acquiring Mikko Rantanen

If there is one trade that has shocked many, it is that of Mikko Rantanen.Seeing that the Colorado Avalanche received not only Martin Necas, but also Jack Drury, Taylor Hall, and a few draft picks must please the club.The Avalanche did not seem close to an agreement with Rantanen for a contract extension, and the return is more than respectable.However, while listening to the podcast DFO Rundown from Daily Faceoff, with Frank Seravalli among others, we learn that the Hurricanes were targeting another franchise player before acquiring Rantanen.According to what Seravalli reported, the Canes were interested in none other than Mitch Marner, who will also become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 (unless a contract extension is reached).

You can listen to the episode on YouTube, among other places, at the 42:00 mark where the segment on Marner begins.

“I believe the Hurricanes at least inquired about Marner during the process with Mikko Rantanen. I don’t know how far they got (in discussions) and I don’t know if it’s a possibility that the Canes weren’t a team Marner wanted to play for.”

It should also be understood that Marner has a full no-movement clause with the Leafs, making it more difficult to trade him.Max Lalonde actually added a very interesting comment about Marner following this news: the softest player in the league.

When you think about it, he isn’t wrong, because we know that when the playoffs come, Marner is not the same.

He is not known for his competitiveness, and we remember last year’s playoffs when William Nylander was not afraid to express his thoughts on his teammate who only complained:

William Nylander, presumably to a teammate: “Stop fucking crying bro…this isn’t fucking junior hockey.” #LeafsForever

pic.twitter.com/500YhuOBoL — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 28, 2024

If you only complain in the NHL, it won’t lead you to anything good. In fact, it’s the same for life in general: you have to get up and lead by example.

Nonetheless, Marner is overflowing with talent, as his 68 points and 53 assists in 51 games show (statistics updated with the Leafs’ loss tonight against the Wild).

He is one of the best playmakers in the NHL, but he needs to be more competitive if he wants to aspire to great honors.

