The Hurricanes were interested in Mitch Marner before acquiring Mikko Rantanen

The Hurricanes were interested in Mitch Marner before acquiring Mikko RantanenMichaël Petit
You can listen to the episode on YouTube, among other places, at the 42:00 mark where the segment on Marner begins.
“I believe the Hurricanes at least inquired about Marner during the process with Mikko Rantanen. I don’t know how far they got (in discussions) and I don’t know if it’s a possibility that the Canes weren’t a team Marner wanted to play for.”
The softest player in the NHL… #NHL https://t.co/AatgJLpwtE
— Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) January 29, 2025
When you think about it, he isn’t wrong, because we know that when the playoffs come, Marner is not the same.
He is not known for his competitiveness, and we remember last year’s playoffs when William Nylander was not afraid to express his thoughts on his teammate who only complained:
William Nylander, presumably to a teammate: “Stop fucking crying bro…this isn’t fucking junior hockey.” #LeafsForever
pic.twitter.com/500YhuOBoL
— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 28, 2024
If you only complain in the NHL, it won’t lead you to anything good. In fact, it’s the same for life in general: you have to get up and lead by example.
Nonetheless, Marner is overflowing with talent, as his 68 points and 53 assists in 51 games show (statistics updated with the Leafs’ loss tonight against the Wild).
In a nutshell
– The G.O.A.T. simply.
Hat trick by Marie-Philip Poulin Wednesday against the Charge! https://t.co/r2JFhG8uw5
— RDS (@RDSca) January 30, 2025
– A nice accomplishment for Jesper Bratt, who is only 26 years old.
Jesper Bratt has taken sole possession of 10th all-time in assists for #NJDevils with 271 after this helper on Palat’s PPG.
Bratt passes Bobby Holik. https://t.co/SkrCyarkEd
— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 30, 2025
– The Raptors’ winning streak continues.
THE STREAK CONTINUES FOR THE RAPTORS! pic.twitter.com/ItqxxW2c0P
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2025