Carey Price open to the possibility of being involved in hockey

 Michaël Petit
Carey Price has been an idol for many in Montreal. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest goaltenders in the history of the Montreal Canadiens and the NHL.

His forced departure due to the condition of his knee has saddened many.

We all love to hear updates about #31, and the Antichambre team has provided us with insights on how he is doing currently, having conducted an interview with the goaltender.

The interview will actually be aired at 9:30 PM tonight (Wednesday) on the Antichambre show, but it was recently published on RDS’s YouTube page.

I strongly encourage you to listen to the full interview, which features some good comments from the main subject.

What stood out the most in this interview is the fact that he would be open to the possibility of being involved in hockey again in the future.

He prefers to enjoy time with his three children, all under eight years old, but eventually, he would like to return to the scene.

Imagine if he could come back to Montreal in some role. I’m convinced that many would be very happy.

However, we will have to wait until his children are all at least teenagers.

Besides this interesting information, he also took the opportunity to give advice to Samuel Montembeault in view of the Four Nations Tournament, as well as to Jakub Dobes.

Living in the present moment, focusing on the game ahead of them, and not worrying too much about the rest.

He also praised Dobes’ work so far, mentioning that his body language and level of competitiveness stand out the most in his game.

Price believes that his body language gives his team confidence, and it’s crucial to have the club’s trust.

P.J. Stock also asked Price which moment in his career still plays on loop in his head to this day.

In response, #31 said that one of his greatest moments in Montreal was when he witnessed the jersey retirement of Patrick Roy, being right next to him.

Price also mentioned in the interview that Roy and Martin Brodeur were inspirations for him growing up, but that it was mainly his father, his greatest idol.

When stepping away from hockey, he thought he would have more free time as a full-time parent, but he was mistaken.

Another point that caught my attention was when Stéphane Waite, his former goaltending coach, asked him if he had any regrets.

Price obviously talked about how he would have really liked to win a Stanley Cup, but besides that, he believes he accomplished everything he could in his career.

He indeed had a glorious career.

I invite you again to listen to the interview: it’s always good to hear Carey Price sounding very well.


