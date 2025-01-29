Brandon Saad will leave $5 million on the table to leave St. Louis

Credit: Brandon Saad has made quite an impact with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He won two Stanley Cups in Chicago before being traded to the Jackets, only to eventually return to Chicago. He performed well upon his return with the Blackhawks, but since then, it has become more difficult for the 32-year-old […]

Brandon Saad has made quite an impact with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets.He won two Stanley Cups in Chicago before being traded to the Jackets, only to eventually return to Chicago.He performed well upon his return with the Blackhawks, but since then, it has become more difficult for the 32-year-old veteran.In the summer of 2021, he signed a five-year contract for $4.5 million per year, but his statistics this season are quite disappointing (16 points, -14 in 43 games).Yesterday, it was reported that the St. Louis Blues placed him on waivers, and no team claimed him.

Normally, a player who is not claimed is sent to the AHL, but for Saad, it’s different.

In fact, the Blues and he reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

He will thus leave a little over $5 million on the table to become an unrestricted free agent and thus exit St. Louis, according to Chris Johnston’s report.

Brandon Saad is sacrificing north of $5M in salary by agreeing to a mutual contract termination with the #stlblues. It gives him a fresh start as a free agent who is able to pursue other opportunities. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 29, 2025

It’s not easy… that’s the least we can say.

On the other hand, this will allow him to join the team he wants (depending on the offers he receives) and continue playing in the NHL at a low salary.

Because at $4.5 million, it’s understandable that the other 31 teams turned up their noses at the veteran.

Should the #Oilers take a flier on Brandon Saad? He’s 32 now with just 16 points in 43 games this season, but has multiple Stanley Cups and 103 post-season games to his credit. — Brenden Escott (@BrendenEscott) January 29, 2025

In Brief

He will thus have the chance to help a team looking towards the playoffs, as he can still bring depth to a team in need.The idea of seeing him join the Edmonton Oilers has recently circulated and it would make a lot of sense.On a fourth line, he will be able to play a more defensive role and also bring experience.Two Stanley Cups in three years is worth something.

— Dimitri Kulikov records an assist in his 1,000th career game.

Don’t get too dizzy watching this assist from Matthew Tkachuk That’s also an assist for Dmitry Kulikov in his 1,000th game! #NHLStats: https://t.co/7VeVkYtXyG pic.twitter.com/J5ZsJ0skYf — NHL (@NHL) January 30, 2025

— Always there for his fans, that Marc-André.

Fleury also stopped to sign some autographs while leaving the ice after warmups. pic.twitter.com/rBMokhZ2U0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2025

— To be continued…

Hockey Canada’s independent third party is investigating an incident in which a number of players on a U-15 team in Brantford, Ont., allegedly threatened to kill a teammate on a group chat.

The Brantford Minor Hockey Association confirmed today that Hockey Canada’s ITP has opened… — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) January 29, 2025

— It’s incredible that he has the audacity to ask to serve his sentence at home…

Son of former Canadien Shayne Corson hopes judge will allow him to serve sentence for gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Drummondville at home. «His sex education took place in arena locker rooms. Unfortunately, perhaps that had an impact on certain perceptions,» his lawyer says https://t.co/IqN3CDarKC — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 29, 2025

— The Raptors are thirsty for victory, having won their last four games in a disappointing season (14-32). Cohesion seems to suddenly be present: look at this beautiful passing play.