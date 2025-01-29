Brandon Saad will leave $5 million on the table to leave St. Louis

Brandon Saad will leave $5 million on the table to leave St. LouisMichaël Petit
Normally, a player who is not claimed is sent to the AHL, but for Saad, it’s different.
He will thus leave a little over $5 million on the table to become an unrestricted free agent and thus exit St. Louis, according to Chris Johnston’s report.
Brandon Saad is sacrificing north of $5M in salary by agreeing to a mutual contract termination with the #stlblues. It gives him a fresh start as a free agent who is able to pursue other opportunities.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 29, 2025
It’s not easy… that’s the least we can say.
Because at $4.5 million, it’s understandable that the other 31 teams turned up their noses at the veteran.
Should the #Oilers take a flier on Brandon Saad?
He’s 32 now with just 16 points in 43 games this season, but has multiple Stanley Cups and 103 post-season games to his credit.
— Brenden Escott (@BrendenEscott) January 29, 2025
In Brief
— Dimitri Kulikov records an assist in his 1,000th career game.
Don’t get too dizzy watching this assist from Matthew Tkachuk
That’s also an assist for Dmitry Kulikov in his 1,000th game! #NHLStats: https://t.co/7VeVkYtXyG pic.twitter.com/J5ZsJ0skYf
— NHL (@NHL) January 30, 2025
— Always there for his fans, that Marc-André.
Fleury also stopped to sign some autographs while leaving the ice after warmups. pic.twitter.com/rBMokhZ2U0
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2025
— To be continued…
Hockey Canada’s independent third party is investigating an incident in which a number of players on a U-15 team in Brantford, Ont., allegedly threatened to kill a teammate on a group chat.
The Brantford Minor Hockey Association confirmed today that Hockey Canada’s ITP has opened…
— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) January 29, 2025
— It’s incredible that he has the audacity to ask to serve his sentence at home…
Son of former Canadien Shayne Corson hopes judge will allow him to serve sentence for gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Drummondville at home. «His sex education took place in arena locker rooms. Unfortunately, perhaps that had an impact on certain perceptions,» his lawyer says https://t.co/IqN3CDarKC
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 29, 2025
— The Raptors are thirsty for victory, having won their last four games in a disappointing season (14-32). Cohesion seems to suddenly be present: look at this beautiful passing play.
Raptors open the game on a 14-0 run pic.twitter.com/a6qwgbzyaL
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2025