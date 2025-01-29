Skip to content
Brandon Saad will leave $5 million on the table to leave St. Louis

 Michaël Petit
Credit: Brandon Saad has made quite an impact with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He won two Stanley Cups in Chicago before being traded to the Jackets, only to eventually return to Chicago. He performed well upon his return with the Blackhawks, but since then, it has become more difficult for the 32-year-old […]
Brandon Saad has made quite an impact with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He won two Stanley Cups in Chicago before being traded to the Jackets, only to eventually return to Chicago.

He performed well upon his return with the Blackhawks, but since then, it has become more difficult for the 32-year-old veteran.

In the summer of 2021, he signed a five-year contract for $4.5 million per year, but his statistics this season are quite disappointing (16 points, -14 in 43 games).

Yesterday, it was reported that the St. Louis Blues placed him on waivers, and no team claimed him.

Normally, a player who is not claimed is sent to the AHL, but for Saad, it’s different.

In fact, the Blues and he reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

He will thus leave a little over $5 million on the table to become an unrestricted free agent and thus exit St. Louis, according to Chris Johnston’s report.

It’s not easy… that’s the least we can say.

On the other hand, this will allow him to join the team he wants (depending on the offers he receives) and continue playing in the NHL at a low salary.

Because at $4.5 million, it’s understandable that the other 31 teams turned up their noses at the veteran.

He will thus have the chance to help a team looking towards the playoffs, as he can still bring depth to a team in need.

The idea of seeing him join the Edmonton Oilers has recently circulated and it would make a lot of sense.

On a fourth line, he will be able to play a more defensive role and also bring experience.

Two Stanley Cups in three years is worth something.


