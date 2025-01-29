Hoping that Guhle’s situation does not become like Landeskog’s

Gabriel Landeskog has not played since June 26, 2022.It has been almost three years, to put it another way.The captain of the Avalanche had to undergo knee surgery after leading his team to the Stanley Cup, and we are still waiting for his return to play.

The knee required a cartilage transplant at the beginning of 2023… And where it gets concerning is when you think about the fact that he suffered a similar injury to that of Kaiden Guhle.

Landeskog – like Guhle – was cut by a skate, and his injury became complicated afterwards.

That said, we have to hope that Guhle’s situation does not become like Landeskog’s.

That would really be the end of it all… And it would slow down the rebuilding process for the Canadiens.

It’s probably safe to say that Kaiden Guhle will likely be out for the rest of the Habs season… pic.twitter.com/wh9p7FflOU — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 29, 2025

We know it could be a while before we see him fully recovered:

To lose Guhle for such a long time… It feels like I don’t even want to think about it.

It would force the Canadiens to find a replacement for him (internally or elsewhere) because obviously, the Canadiens will want to keep moving forward despite everything.

Internally, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj can fill in… But only in the short term.

If Guhle is out for a while, none of those guys can be as effective as #21 defensively, and that hurts especially with the loss of the defenseman.

Unless we see Adam Engström explode in Laval by then, but we agree that we shouldn’t necessarily rely on that project.

There’s nothing ideal about Guhle’s injury, really. But oh well.

It’s unfortunate because things were going well before the Heineman incident regarding injuries with the Canadiens…

In brief

– To add insult to injury…

Tomorrow’s game between Canadiens and Minnesota Wild at Bell Centre is also Kaiden Guhle Bobblehead Night. Today we learned Guhle will be out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a lacerated quadricep muscle suffered in last night’s 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/hWmm3LxEfN — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 29, 2025

– Well done.

Dmitri Kulikov, a former player of the @VoltigeursDRU, will become tonight the 48th former player of the #LHJMQ to play 1000 games in the #LNH with the #Panthers Only the 4th European however to do so having played in the Quebec circuit after Jakub Voracek, Radim Vrbata, and David Krejci https://t.co/xOaAsASS1b — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 29, 2025

– That’s not ideal either.

Due to injuries/recall/suspension, the Lions are playing a third consecutive game short one player of a full 20-man lineup. Such is life sometimes in the ECHL. https://t.co/68VcT3a7qK — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) January 29, 2025

– Oh boy.