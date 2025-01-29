Skip to content
Hoping that Guhle’s situation does not become like Landeskog’s

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Gabriel Landeskog has not played since June 26, 2022.

It has been almost three years, to put it another way.

The captain of the Avalanche had to undergo knee surgery after leading his team to the Stanley Cup, and we are still waiting for his return to play.

The knee required a cartilage transplant at the beginning of 2023… And where it gets concerning is when you think about the fact that he suffered a similar injury to that of Kaiden Guhle.

Landeskog – like Guhle – was cut by a skate, and his injury became complicated afterwards.

That said, we have to hope that Guhle’s situation does not become like Landeskog’s.

That would really be the end of it all… And it would slow down the rebuilding process for the Canadiens.

We know it could be a while before we see him fully recovered:

To lose Guhle for such a long time… It feels like I don’t even want to think about it.

It would force the Canadiens to find a replacement for him (internally or elsewhere) because obviously, the Canadiens will want to keep moving forward despite everything.

Internally, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj can fill in… But only in the short term.

If Guhle is out for a while, none of those guys can be as effective as #21 defensively, and that hurts especially with the loss of the defenseman.

Unless we see Adam Engström explode in Laval by then, but we agree that we shouldn’t necessarily rely on that project.

There’s nothing ideal about Guhle’s injury, really. But oh well.

It’s unfortunate because things were going well before the Heineman incident regarding injuries with the Canadiens…


