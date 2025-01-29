Kaiden Guhle’s injury: The Canadiens can no longer trade David Savard

No. No. No… Seriously?

That was my reaction in front of my television last night when I saw Kaiden Guhle retreating to the locker room, unable to put any weight on his leg.

Guhle was hurt quite seriously: earlier today, the Canadiens announced that the defenseman suffered a quadriceps muscle laceration. He went under the knife, and we don’t know when he will return to play.

Guhle’s absence will directly impact the team’s performance in the coming weeks.

We are talking about the general on the blue line in Montreal… And when a team loses its best defensive defender, it’s understood that it’s never a good sign for what’s to come.

Other guys will need to step up to make us forget his absence, and here we need to think about David Savard.

The veteran will have to play significant minutes until Guhle returns (if he is able to come back this season), and it makes us realize that right now… the Canadiens no longer have the luxury of considering trading Savard.

We need to forget that idea for now. Because there’s no chance the Canadiens will progress without Savard AND Guhle in the lineup…

This removes options from Kent Hughes’ table.

If the GM was perhaps interested in the idea of trading Savard for some reason, let’s just say his plans have just been shaken up a bit…

The timing of the injury is truly unfortunate because it was the worst moment for this to happen.The Canadiens are two points away from a playoff spot and now they will have to navigate without Guhle for some time.We know the importance of #21 in the lineup, after all.That said, thank goodness the Canadiens traded Justin Barron to Nashville in exchange for Alexandre Carrier more than a month ago.

Without Guhle or Carrier in the lineup, it would have been more than difficult in the defensive zone until the lefty returned…

In Brief

