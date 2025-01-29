Skip to content
Martin Leclerc brings to the forefront the topic of cannabis use in the NHL

 Marc-Olivier Cook
It’s well known: some professional athletes consume cannabis.

I’m thinking of Kevin Durant or Michael Phelps, for example, who have never hidden this fact.

In fact, Durant – who has been playing in the NBA since 2007 – stated in an interview with David Letterman in 2022 that he consumes it regularly.

Martin Leclerc talked about this topic this morning on the airwaves of BPM Sports… But referencing the National Hockey League.

He reminded that currently, the trend among players is no longer to go out to bars: the guys prefer to stay at home to consume cannabis and mind their own business.

Players are going less and less to bars to socialize with teammates to drink alcohol. Instead, they spend much more time in their rooms playing video games and instead of consuming alcohol, they prefer to consume cannabis. – Martin Leclerc

This might come as a surprise to some, but we are talking about a trend that is not only related to hockey.

In fact, Arnaud Gascon-Nadon discussed it during his appearance on the Stanley25 podcast: cannabis can be found in hockey, football, basketball, name it…

It’s more popular than we think:

Athletes consume cannabis for various reasons.

Many of them stand behind the fact that it can help with muscle/mental relaxation, and for others, it helps with stress or anxiety.

In the football world, some guys even smoke beforehand so that the pain of contact is less intense during games!

That said, it would still be interesting to see what percentage of players use it in Montreal and across the NHL.

Arnaud Gascon-Nadon mentioned that about 80% of the locker room in the CFL (and even in the NFL) consume cannabis for X reasons before and after games… Is the percentage as high in the National League?


