Martin Leclerc brings to the forefront the topic of cannabis use in the NHL

Martin Leclerc brings to the forefront the topic of cannabis use in the NHLMarc-Olivier Cook
Players are going less and less to bars to socialize with teammates to drink alcohol. Instead, they spend much more time in their rooms playing video games and instead of consuming alcohol, they prefer to consume cannabis. – Martin Leclerc
In brief
Will Nylander drop the gloves with Matthews at 4 Nations Face-Off? pic.twitter.com/Y3IGlldk7J
— BarDown (@BarDown) January 29, 2025
Hearing reports that the much overdue #NHL 4 Nations Face-off jerseys will be available for retail purchase at the end of this week or early next week.
It’s very untypical for a massive event to not have jerseys available for purchase less than a month before the event. pic.twitter.com/1FV5cEHF5V — Peter Alper (@PeteAlper) January 29, 2025
Ça coûte cher à la seconde! https://t.co/65UMjUjFyX
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 29, 2025
Il a signé pour deux ans avec une option de sortie dans un an. https://t.co/ot5kEcRnMG
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 29, 2025