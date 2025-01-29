The CH was offered a second-round pick for Jake Evans in the last draft

With the season he is having, it is logical to think that Jake Evans has a good value on the market.We are talking about a useful player because he is ultra-reliable on the ice and excels on the penalty kill.

He is not the one who wins games by himself… But he is certainly capable of contributing to the success of an NHL team.

Evans is likely to become an interesting target for Stanley Cup-contending teams, but interest in his services is not new.

In fact, what Frank Seravalli reports in a recent article is that the Canadiens were offered a second-round pick for Evans at the last draft.

The informant “believes” that the Capitals were the ones who called:

I believe the Caps are the team that tried to acquire Evans last summer during the draft in exchange for a second-round pick. – Frank Seravalli

If Evans was worth a second-round pick last summer in the eyes of the Capitals… What is his value today?

In his article , Seravalli mentions the names of five teams that could be in the race to acquire Evans by March 7.He talks about the Capitals, Leafs, Flames, Devils, and Blue Jackets.

Interesting…

However, it should be noted that Evans could sign an extension with the Canadiens.The CH likes him a lot and we know that the player himself wants to stay in town But we also know that Kent Hughes might be interested in the idea of sending him elsewhere to get good assets in return if he feels that contract discussions are not progressing to his liking.There is still a possibility of seeing Evans leave for free in a few months, and it is certain that the organization does not want that.

After all, if he leaves, the CH will want to get something in return…

In Brief

