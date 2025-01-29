The CH was offered a second-round pick for Jake Evans in the last draft

The CH was offered a second-round pick for Jake Evans in the last draftMarc-Olivier Cook
He is not the one who wins games by himself… But he is certainly capable of contributing to the success of an NHL team.
In fact, what Frank Seravalli reports in a recent article is that the Canadiens were offered a second-round pick for Evans at the last draft.
The informant “believes” that the Capitals were the ones who called:
I believe the Caps are the team that tried to acquire Evans last summer during the draft in exchange for a second-round pick. – Frank Seravalli
If Evans was worth a second-round pick last summer in the eyes of the Capitals… What is his value today?
Canadiens' Jake Evans could be missing piece for a Cup contender's bottom six
— Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) January 29, 2025
Interesting…
After all, if he leaves, the CH will want to get something in return…
