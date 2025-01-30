Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will play tonight (and Michael Pezzetta will skip his turn)

Cole Caufield expects Rafael Harvey-Pinard to bring energy to Habs lineup today. So, it appears RHP is playing. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 30, 2025

There will therefore not be a 100% Quebecer duel in net tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0QbuOSLhw6 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 29, 2025

#Habs Cole Caufield says he’s spoken to Kaiden Guhle and Guhle is in good spirits all things considered.

Caufield told Guhle they’re all here to support him throughout his recovery with whatever he needs. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 30, 2025

Ivan Demidov remains on the 1st line today. SKA takes on Spartak at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/c0078jgVW1 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 30, 2025

A few days ago, the Canadiens made the decision to recall Rafaël Harvey-Pinard. But since then, he had not yet had the chance to play a game at the top level.But that is about to change tonight.The Quebec native will be able to play in the NHL for the first time this season. This is what we understand after listening to Cole Caufield talk about how RHP will bring energy tonight. Martin St-Louis also confirmed this afterward, and Michael Pezzetta will therefore take his turn off.Between his major injury suffered this summer and his reassignment to Laval, the Quebecer had not had the chance to play with the Canadiens this season. He must not miss his chance upon his return to the lineup.Of course, at this point, no one expects to see the QMJHL product tear it up like when he played with Nick Suzuki on the first line. But he must, as Cole Caufield said, bring energy.He needs to be responsible on the ice and help his team. And concretely, he must be better than Michael Pezzetta, the easiest guy to take out of the lineup if everyone is healthy.Let’s not forget that defensively, there will also be changes. In goal, Jakub Dobes will face the Wild – and Marc-André Fleury, of course.And on the blue line, Kaiden Guhle will come out of the lineup for obvious reasons. Jayden Struble is currently the sixth defenseman in town for the Canadiens.Let’s see how it goes tonight.– Stay tuned.– Well done.– Kaiden Guhle supported in the locker room.– What will he do today?– It’s true that he moves around a lot.