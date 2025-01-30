Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will play tonight (and Michael Pezzetta will skip his turn)Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Cole Caufield expects Rafael Harvey-Pinard to bring energy to Habs lineup today. So, it appears RHP is playing.
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 30, 2025
There will therefore not be a 100% Quebecer duel in net tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0QbuOSLhw6
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 29, 2025
In brief
The Braves are also at the heart of the issue. https://t.co/KP9GJ9vY7W
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 30, 2025
A stadium of 5581 spectators in Laval for the Roses https://t.co/261xQJDDIv
— RDS (@RDSca) January 30, 2025
#Habs Cole Caufield says he’s spoken to Kaiden Guhle and Guhle is in good spirits all things considered.
Caufield told Guhle they’re all here to support him throughout his recovery with whatever he needs.
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 30, 2025
Ivan Demidov remains on the 1st line today.
SKA takes on Spartak at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/c0078jgVW1 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 30, 2025
“I never thought I’d play for so many teams” https://t.co/QlisxTrwB8
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 30, 2025