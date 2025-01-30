Skip to content
News

Ivan Demidov is eager to play for the Montreal Canadiens

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Ivan Demidov is the best prospect for the Canadiens in a long time.

Canadiens fans are eagerly awaiting him as he has the potential to make a difference in Montreal. This will happen at the beginning of the next season, barring any changes.

On this subject, Bob Hartley, who has his contacts in Russia, stated that people close to the prospect reported this to him: Ivan Demidov is looking forward to joining the NHL and playing for the Canadiens.

This was mentioned on L’Antichambre yesterday.

Obviously, it’s not exactly surprising since we know that the main interested party has always been very open to the possibility of joining the NHL – primarily with the Canadiens, who drafted him.

But it’s good to be reminded of this in light of his recent successes in the KHL.

For the past few weeks, since the Canadiens executives visited Russia, there has been a sense that the Russian is on another level in terms of results. He has taken off and it’s working.

We don’t know if Kent Hughes found the words to convince SKA to give him more playing time or if he simply restored Demidov’s confidence, but the results are there.

This shows, in any case, that Hughes’ impact on Demidov is indeed real.

Let’s remember that it would be very surprising for the stars to align to allow Demidov to finish the season in Montreal. But be that as it may, he will arrive next season and that will be perfectly fine.

And from there, watch out. With Lane Hutson on the power play, it could cause some damage…


