Ivan Demidov is eager to play for the Montreal Canadiens

Ivan Demidov is eager to play for the Montreal CanadiensCharles-Alexis Brisebois
« Ivan Demidov can’t wait to come play for the Canadiens! » – Bob Hartley pic.twitter.com/8tJ60bmfIR
— L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) January 30, 2025
The visit from the Canadiens management in Russia before Christmas has clearly helped Ivan Demidov pic.twitter.com/9jobJU3GPm
— L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) January 30, 2025
In brief
Your #4Nations Face-Off captains for Team Sweden are here!
Era kaptener för Tre Kronor i #4Nations Face-Off är här! pic.twitter.com/NzM4cqktWB — NHL Sverige (@NHLsv) January 30, 2025
I don’t have the words today, but I’m going to try.
Rest in peace Simmer. pic.twitter.com/cDKnqYnXPa — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 30, 2025
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Olympic Athletes and hopeful Olympic Athletes, their families, coaches, and everyone involved in last night’s aviation tragedy in Washington D.C. #RIP pic.twitter.com/JW8FYUgwj1
— ONETEAMSV (@oneteamsv) January 30, 2025
Happy birthday to our wonderful Angel ambassador @arberxhekaj @HabsOnReddit pic.twitter.com/z3MvnubuKw
— The Angel Project (@TheAngelProjec1) January 30, 2025
For the first time, both minor teams of the Canadiens, namely the Laval Rocket and the Trois-Rivières Lions, are at the top of their divisions.
Both teams are also in first place in their leagues for the percentage of points earned.
Quite a season for… pic.twitter.com/wpTqBc6qcq
— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) January 30, 2025