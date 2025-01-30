Skip to content
 Félix Forget
Martin St-Louis: Kent Hughes had appointed him as interim to calm the fans
When Martin St-Louis arrived in Montreal as a coach, it garnered quite a reaction. After all, the team was bringing in a guy who, despite a great playing career, had no significant experience as a coach.

Coaching his kids in minor hockey is one thing. Coaching an NHL team is another.

That said, Kent Hughes (who had just taken the job) believed in his man, and a few years later, it must be admitted that he was right.

However, at the time of the hiring, he was aware that fans would have a strong reaction…

And as he confided to Mathias Brunet and Simon Boisvert during an interview with Processus (which Brunet teased in La Presse), that’s when the idea of naming him on an interim basis came to him.

In fact, at the time St-Louis was appointed, Hughes knew he was his man. However, he also knew that fans were likely to become restless… and as a young executive, he didn’t want to alienate the Montreal market right from the start.

By naming him as interim coach, though, it (somewhat) calmed the fans… even though Hughes knew from the beginning that he intended to prolong the experience.

Over the past few years, there have been moments when we sensed some discontent from fans regarding the coach, but overall, he is appreciated because he does a good job… and that’s why the GM does not regret his move:

It’s probably the decision I’m most proud of. – Kent Hughes

We’ll see if all this continues for the best in the best of worlds in the coming years, but in retrospect, the decision seems to have paid off at the time.

And this, even though the GM felt compelled to keep his cards close to his chest when hiring his coach.


In brief

– Patrik Laine passing to Christian Dvorak on a 2-on-1. Really?

– Nice gesture.

– Indeed.

