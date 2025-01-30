Skip to content
Kaiden Guhle is at the Bell Centre tonight

 Félix Forget
Since Tuesday evening, there has been a lot of talk about Kaiden Guhle’s injury. It’s a significant blow to the CH’s defensive brigade that has fallen in battle… and there is talk of a very serious injury.

The Canadiens really didn’t need this, let’s agree.

In the immediate term, it’s Jayden Struble who takes his place in the lineup and Arber Xhekaj who finds himself with more responsibilities. Kent Hughes does not intend to pay the high price for a rental player to replace #21… unless an alternative like Alexandre Carrier is found, the solution will have to come internally.

However, aside from a statement from the CH about the defender’s surgery, we didn’t really know what condition he was in… but tonight, we got some news.

According to what Jeremy Filosa reports (98.5 FM), Guhle is at the Bell Centre tonight. He is on crutches and not putting weight on his right leg… but overall, this is still positive.

After all, it’s been just under 48 hours since Guhle suffered a major injury and underwent surgery. To see him well enough to be at the Bell Centre with the rest of the group tonight is good news.

He could still be in the hospital, or he could have chosen to regain strength at home… but clearly, he feels fit enough. And that’s great news under the circumstances.

Of course, one should not jump to drastic conclusions regarding all this. Let’s agree that even though it’s quite cool to see Guhle at the Bell Centre tonight, it doesn’t really mean much about a potential return to play this season.

He may have made an effort tonight to see the group before the CH heads out West for a week… because clearly, we shouldn’t expect to see him make that trip, even as a simple spectator.

For now, let’s simply be pleased to see him well enough to be able to walk around an arena tonight. This is, under current circumstances, the most important thing.


