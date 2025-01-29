Top-5: A disgusting gesture by Mark Stone towards Miro Heiskanen

Top-5: A disgusting gesture by Mark Stone towards Miro HeiskanenMarc-Olivier Cook
And it doesn’t look good for the defenseman…
That said, there were also seven other games played in the NHL last night. Here’s a summary of what happened:
Tuesday’s slate saw three hat tricks, capped by Wyatt Johnston who became the eighth player in @NHL history to complete a natural hat trick in overtime during the @DallasStars‘ comeback win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/QjsUh0Vny6 pic.twitter.com/mwo6gwuxSt
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 29, 2025
1 : An unsightly act by Mark Stone
Mark Stone is a good hockey player… But he is also capable of being a jerk on the ice.
Miro Heiskanen learned this the hard way last night: Stone hit him sneakily and it was the defenseman’s knee that took the hit.
Miro Heiskanen needs to be helped off the ice after … this by Mark Stone. pic.twitter.com/frovY1t5Lo
— Victory+ (@victoryplustv) January 29, 2025
Ouch…
The Stars players took care of avenging their teammate’s injury in the game.
It was the Wyatt Johnston show tonight in Vegas!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/YTTiz19DBY
— NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025
2 : Connor Bedard scores one of the goals of the year
CONNOR BEDARD. HOW ?!!?!?!?!?!!? pic.twitter.com/KybpzBsyHE
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 29, 2025
The Blackhawks had a big game in Tampa Bay. They managed to beat the Lightning 4-1 with key players contributing to the team’s victory.
For the Lightning, this marks their fourth loss in five games. Things are not going well in Tampa Bay lately…
3 : Thompson and Peterka too strong for the Bruins
TWO HATTYS IN ONE GAME
Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka score three goals apiece in a huge @BuffaloSabres victory!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/FOXAq6pswK
— NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025
The Buffalo team won the game 7-2: the fans of the team were able to celebrate the victory… But many of them went home without their hats, hehe.
Note that Brad Marchand scored his 18th goal of the season in his team’s loss.
4 : First point for Rantanen with the Hurricanes
The game ended with a score of 4-0… And Mikko Rantanen scored his first point in Carolina’s uniform:
First point as a member of the @Canes for Mikko Rantanen! pic.twitter.com/N3xRtcmfWF
— NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025
Svechnikov, Aho, and Jarvis scoring…
Rantanen contributing to the victory…
But in all this, one must not forget Frederik Andersen’s performance.
FREDZILLA!
Frederik Andersen stops every shot sent his way for his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/1U01xEmMM0
— NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025
5 : Martin Necas continues to have fun with his new team
Martin Necas gains the zone and created the environment for Lehky’s game-tying goal to happen.pic.twitter.com/chQhYSjeZx
— Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) January 29, 2025
New addition new addition
How about this pass from Martin Necas to Jack Drury?!
: @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm pic.twitter.com/aExC4yZGNe
— NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025
Despite Necas’s brilliance, the Avalanche was never in the game against Patrick Roy’s team.
The Islanders won 5-2, and Alexander Romanov scored his second goal of the season in his team’s victory.
Overtime
– A goal for Shane Wright.
Shane Wright cuts the Ducks’ lead to one pic.twitter.com/uGeVf5VVk8
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2025
– Sick.
Rasmus Andersson was imitating Tom Wilson selling a call from earlier in the game pic.twitter.com/PdVkXmPcct
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 29, 2025
– It was enough for the Ducks to win (6-4) against the Kraken.
The Ducks score their third goal of the period to take a two-goal lead pic.twitter.com/g9Y6XoD3bw
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2025
– He’s doing well lately:
Yet another point for Kaapo Kakko
He now has 15 points in 19 games since joining the @SeattleKraken. pic.twitter.com/dySM9pYYBE
— NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025
– Wow!
HOW DID PHILIPP GRUBAUER KEEP ALL THIS OUT pic.twitter.com/6a8hpGoZz5
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 29, 2025
– Flames fans gave him a warm welcome.
Andrew Mangiapane is all smiles as he receives an ovation in his return to Calgary pic.twitter.com/Z81JdJzgZF
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2025
– The top scorers of the night:
