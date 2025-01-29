Top-5: A disgusting gesture by Mark Stone towards Miro Heiskanen

The Canadiens not only lost their game against the Jets: they also saw Kaiden Guhle get injured during the match.

And it doesn’t look good for the defenseman…

That said, there were also seven other games played in the NHL last night. Here’s a summary of what happened:

Tuesday’s slate saw three hat tricks, capped by Wyatt Johnston who became the eighth player in @NHL history to complete a natural hat trick in overtime during the @DallasStars‘ comeback win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/QjsUh0Vny6 pic.twitter.com/mwo6gwuxSt — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 29, 2025

1 : An unsightly act by Mark Stone

Mark Stone is a good hockey player… But he is also capable of being a jerk on the ice.

Miro Heiskanen learned this the hard way last night: Stone hit him sneakily and it was the defenseman’s knee that took the hit.

Miro Heiskanen needs to be helped off the ice after … this by Mark Stone. pic.twitter.com/frovY1t5Lo — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) January 29, 2025

Like Guhle, we can fear the worst for Heiskanen:

Ouch…

I hope the NHL will penalize Mark Stone for his actions!

The Stars players took care of avenging their teammate’s injury in the game.

It was the Wyatt Johnston show tonight in Vegas! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/YTTiz19DBY — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025

2 : Connor Bedard scores one of the goals of the year

In fact, it was Wyatt Johnston who stole the show by scoring a hat trick.The Stars won 4-3 in overtime:We know that Connor Bedard has a great shot.He terrorized goalies in the WHL when he was playing junior and is on his way to doing the same in the NHL.When you see a shot like that, you realize how much talent he has:Wow!

The Blackhawks had a big game in Tampa Bay. They managed to beat the Lightning 4-1 with key players contributing to the team’s victory.

Seth Jones notably registered two assists in the game.

For the Lightning, this marks their fourth loss in five games. Things are not going well in Tampa Bay lately…

3 : Thompson and Peterka too strong for the Bruins

TWO HATTYS IN ONE GAME Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka score three goals apiece in a huge @BuffaloSabres victory! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/FOXAq6pswK — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025

Seeing a hat trick in an NHL game happens quite frequently.But last night in Buffalo, we saw two in the same game!JJ Peterka and Tage Thompson took care of the Bruins by scoring three goals each:No need to tell you that the six goals scored by Peterka and Thompson were enough for the Sabres to win the game.

The Buffalo team won the game 7-2: the fans of the team were able to celebrate the victory… But many of them went home without their hats, hehe.

Note that Brad Marchand scored his 18th goal of the season in his team’s loss.

4 : First point for Rantanen with the Hurricanes

Everything worked for the Hurricanes last night at Madison Square Garden.The big guns from Carolina had fun: Andrei Svechnikov (twice), Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis scored to lead the Hurricanes to defeat the Rangers.

The game ended with a score of 4-0… And Mikko Rantanen scored his first point in Carolina’s uniform:

First point as a member of the @Canes for Mikko Rantanen! pic.twitter.com/N3xRtcmfWF — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025

Svechnikov, Aho, and Jarvis scoring…

Rantanen contributing to the victory…

But in all this, one must not forget Frederik Andersen’s performance.

FREDZILLA! Frederik Andersen stops every shot sent his way for his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/1U01xEmMM0 — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025

5 : Martin Necas continues to have fun with his new team

Martin Necas gains the zone and created the environment for Lehky’s game-tying goal to happen.pic.twitter.com/chQhYSjeZx — Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) January 29, 2025

New addition new addition How about this pass from Martin Necas to Jack Drury?! : @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm pic.twitter.com/aExC4yZGNe — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025

After all, the goalie was perfect in front of his net, stopping all 22 shots directed at him!This is his first shutout of the season:Martin Necas recorded two assists in his second game with the Avalanche.He was shut out in his first game with the Colorado team.Yesterday, he again contributed to the scoring with two assists against the Islanders.Necas assisted on a somewhat strange goal by Artturi Lehkonen and he was involved in the goal by his former teammate in Carolina, Jack Drury:

Despite Necas’s brilliance, the Avalanche was never in the game against Patrick Roy’s team.

The Islanders won 5-2, and Alexander Romanov scored his second goal of the season in his team’s victory.

Overtime

Also note that Tony DeAngelo registered his first point with the Islanders.The Islanders had a big test, but they managed to secure their fifth consecutive victory!

– A goal for Shane Wright.

Shane Wright cuts the Ducks’ lead to one pic.twitter.com/uGeVf5VVk8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2025

– Sick.

Rasmus Andersson was imitating Tom Wilson selling a call from earlier in the game pic.twitter.com/PdVkXmPcct — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 29, 2025

– It was enough for the Ducks to win (6-4) against the Kraken.

The Ducks score their third goal of the period to take a two-goal lead pic.twitter.com/g9Y6XoD3bw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2025

– He’s doing well lately:

Yet another point for Kaapo Kakko He now has 15 points in 19 games since joining the @SeattleKraken. pic.twitter.com/dySM9pYYBE — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2025

– Wow!

HOW DID PHILIPP GRUBAUER KEEP ALL THIS OUT pic.twitter.com/6a8hpGoZz5 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 29, 2025

– Flames fans gave him a warm welcome.

Andrew Mangiapane is all smiles as he receives an ovation in his return to Calgary pic.twitter.com/Z81JdJzgZF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2025

– The top scorers of the night:

– Five games in the NHL tonight: