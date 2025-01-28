The CH loses the match and the services of Kaiden Guhle

The CH loses the match and the services of Kaiden GuhleMichaël Petit
Before tonight’s games, the Jets were tied for first place in the NHL with the Washington Capitals.
Here’s the lineup that Martin St-Louis presented for this match:
La formation de ce soir
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/yyVyKFfoq4
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 29, 2025
The Canadiens didn’t intend to take it easy at the start of the game.
Martin St-Louis’ team bombarded Connor Hellebuyck with 15 shots, and it paid off as Juraj Slafkovsky opened the scoring in this duel.
évidemment, notre plus jeune joueur marque à notre soirée années 80
it’s 80s Night, but it feels more like the 20s#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/KWItABWI0J
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 29, 2025
We’re starting to see the Slaf from the second half of the season.
Four goals in his first 40. Four in his last seven. Second-Half Slaf is heating up. https://t.co/43kOItskVx
— Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 29, 2025
First, we had to wait over 12 minutes to see the Canadiens’ first shot on goal.
Michael Pezzetta had the tying goal on his stick… pic.twitter.com/vGPCEbEoo1
— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 29, 2025
And finally, Kyle Connor decided to double the Jets’ lead with his 29th goal just before the end of the period.
There was even a moment when we saw Martin St-Louis receive an update on Guhle and his reaction said it all…
Martin St-Louis’ reaction to the update on Guhle: https://t.co/gYriuH9X61 pic.twitter.com/scrIYpwLAH
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 29, 2025
In addition to losing Kaiden Guhle’s services, Montreal also lost the game, marking a third consecutive defeat.
The Canadiens’ next game will take place on Thursday night, as the Minnesota Wild will be visiting the Bell Centre. Marc-André Fleury is expected to face the Montreal club.
Overtime
Arber Xhekaj had a good game, but he especially stood out by delivering many checks. In the game, he recorded no less than eight, and that’s exactly what we want to see from the hulking defenseman.
He’s primarily there to stir the pot by delivering several hits and dropping the gloves when it’s time. He doesn’t drop the gloves as much as he did at the start, but that’s not a bad thing, as he visits the penalty box much less often. We know he can also help the Canadiens on the ice by supporting the offense from time to time.