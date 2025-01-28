Requalification: Two Quebecers in the top 13 of Corey Pronman’s ranking

Credit: Corey Pronman knows how to get people talking, especially when it comes to ranking the prospects of the Tricolore… However, he surprised quite a few by revealing his mid-season list for the upcoming amateur draft. We know that Caleb Desnoyers will be chosen quite high in the rankings, but there is also another Quebec player […]

Mid-season 2025 NHL draft rankings https://t.co/E1lUCReSMZ — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) January 28, 2025

However, he surprised quite a few by revealing his mid-season list for the upcoming amateur draft.We know that Caleb Desnoyers will be chosen quite high in the rankings, but there is also another Quebec player who is increasingly making a name for himself.Justin Carbonneau is gaining more points with an impressive season totaling 59 points, including 31 goals, in 43 games.His physical play also gives him strong arguments for being drafted in the top 20.Pronman has high hopes for both Quebec players.First, he places Desnoyers at 4th, while Carbonneau is ranked 13th on his list.

I didn’t think Carbonneau could make it into the top-15, but more and more experts are ranking him very well, including Craig Button who places him at 14th.

What’s even more impressive about Pronman’s rankings is seeing two Quebec players ranked so high.

In fact, this would be the first time since 2013 that two players from here are chosen in the top-15.In 2013, there was Jonathan Drouin (3rd) and Samuel Morin (11th).

If we look at the 2020 draft, there was obviously Alexis Lafrenière, who was selected first overall, but we had to wait until the 22nd pick to see another Quebec player chosen, which was Hendrix Lapierre at that spot.

Quebec players are not as dominant as they were a few decades ago. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any left…

Can’t wait to see what this draft will bring, and especially, who the Habs will select first.

