Requalification: Two Quebecers in the top 13 of Corey Pronman’s ranking

Requalification: Two Quebecers in the top 13 of Corey Pronman’s rankingMichaël Petit
Corey Pronman knows how to get people talking, especially when it comes to ranking the prospects of the Tricolore…
Mid-season 2025 NHL draft rankings https://t.co/E1lUCReSMZ
— Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) January 28, 2025
I didn’t think Carbonneau could make it into the top-15, but more and more experts are ranking him very well, including Craig Button who places him at 14th.
What’s even more impressive about Pronman’s rankings is seeing two Quebec players ranked so high.
If we look at the 2020 draft, there was obviously Alexis Lafrenière, who was selected first overall, but we had to wait until the 22nd pick to see another Quebec player chosen, which was Hendrix Lapierre at that spot.
Quebec players are not as dominant as they were a few decades ago. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any left…
Can’t wait to see what this draft will bring, and especially, who the Habs will select first.
