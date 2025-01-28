Skip to content
After 48 matches, Ivan Demidov is just one point away from Matvei Michkov’s record at the same age

 Michaël Petit
Credit: We are starting to realize it more and more, but Ivan Demidov is not just a promising talent. Many are starting to believe that he will be a superstar, even a generational player. It’s been a long time coming in Montreal. In short, even today, Demidov made headlines again with another beautiful performance: nothing less […]
We are starting to realize it more and more, but Ivan Demidov is not just a promising talent.

Many are starting to believe that he will be a superstar, even a generational player.

It’s been a long time coming in Montreal.

In short, even today, Demidov made headlines again with another beautiful performance: nothing less than a hat trick.

He is starting to get more and more playing time per game, and the results are following.

It was about time that Roman Rotenberg trusted him.

With his three-goal haul, he is dangerously close to the record for the most points in a season for a player under 20. Kirill Kaprizov holds this mark with 42 points (20 goals and 22 assists) in 49 games.

Matvei Michkov is just behind the Wild star with a tally of 41 points in 47 games.

Demidov has played 48 games so far and could join – or even surpass – the two Russians in his next match.

However, it should be noted that the average ice time of Demigod (12:44) is significantly lower than that of Michkov (16:58) and that of Kaprizov (15:30). This makes his season even more impressive.

Not to mention that he is starting to see playing time on the power play.

If we put everything over 60 minutes, we can see how dominant Demidov is. My colleague Raphael Simard recently talked about it.

We can never talk about this enough, but imagine if Rotenberg had trusted him from the start, or at least earlier.

We can only dream about what he could have accomplished with 16-17 minutes of ice time per game.

Let’s focus on what he will do in the 19 remaining games on the schedule for SKA Saint Petersburg.

He will have played more games than Kaprizov and Michkov, but the Wild player’s record won’t hold for long if he keeps up this pace.


