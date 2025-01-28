After 48 matches, Ivan Demidov is just one point away from Matvei Michkov’s record at the same age

After 48 matches, Ivan Demidov is just one point away from Matvei Michkov’s record at the same ageMichaël Petit
It’s been a long time coming in Montreal.
He has been on fire for several games → https://t.co/SqljKVcVWZ
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 28, 2025
Demidov has played 48 games so far and could join – or even surpass – the two Russians in his next match.
All-time KHL u20 points leaders:
42 — Kirill Kaprizov
41 — Matvei Michkov
41 — Evgeni Kuznetsov
40 — Ivan Demidov
Demidov still has 19 games left in the schedule. pic.twitter.com/P0PuUJ836A
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 28, 2025
Let’s focus on what he will do in the 19 remaining games on the schedule for SKA Saint Petersburg.
He will have played more games than Kaprizov and Michkov, but the Wild player’s record won’t hold for long if he keeps up this pace.
