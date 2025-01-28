Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers had dinner together last night

This evening, the Canadiens will try to secure a big victory.The task does not seem easy since the Winnipeg Jets are in town.

We’re talking about the second-ranked team in the NHL standings!

Patrik Laine will have the chance to reconnect with his former team and former teammates.

I predict a great game from #92…

Let’s also note that Laine will have the opportunity to play against one of his best friends, Nikolaj Ehlers.

#GoJetsGo Nikolaj Ehlers said he went out for dinner with good friend #Habs Patrik Laine last night. Ehlers said there wasn’t much chirping about the game last night but thinks if the two find themselves lined up on the ice against one another, words will be exchanged — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 28, 2025

The two guys even went out for dinner together last night:

Did Laine try to convince Ehlers to sign in Montreal next summer? I’m sure the two friends talked about it last night.

Ehlers, who will celebrate his 29th birthday in February, will be free as a bird starting July 1…

And for what it’s worth, Éric Bélanger would like to see the Canadiens interested in his services if Ehlers decides to test the free agent market:

Should the Canadiens be interested in Nikolai Ehlers if he becomes a free agent this summer? @belly2020 thinks yes!! pic.twitter.com/9pznFFgJra — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 28, 2025

Patrik Laine today on his former Winnipeg Jets teammate & friend Nikolaj Ehlers (who’s currently out with injury): “I brought him a signed (Habs) jersey to cheer him up a little bit. No he asked for it, I didn’t just bring it.” pic.twitter.com/ISeAFIVCyc — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 14, 2024

In December, while Ehlers was sidelined due to an injury, Laine brought him a signed Montreal Canadiens jersey.It was Ehlers who asked for it:

Of course, seeing Patrik Laine go out to dinner with one of his friends… That might not mean much in the end.

But the link between Ehlers and the Canadiens is interesting nonetheless.

After all, we know that the Habs were interested in his services last summer. The forward’s name was at the center of several rumors in Winnipeg, but the Jets ultimately decided to keep him in town.

That said, it might not be crazy to think that the Canadiens could still have him in their sights next summer if Ehlers hasn’t signed his new contract yet.

The player is proud of what Patrik Laine has accomplished in the past year: could that encourage him to come join him in town?

Who knows…

Ehlers only had good words for his former teammate → https://t.co/R5A9ZlM9sR — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 17, 2024

In Brief

– Oh no!

– Anthony Mantha went to visit his former teammates.

Anthony Mantha visits former Capitals teammates during morning skate ahead of game against Flames https://t.co/R3BaRhJC1x — RMNB (@rmnb) January 28, 2025

– The result is splendid.

– He is on fire.