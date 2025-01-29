Kaiden Guhle’s injury: expect to see two call-ups in the coming days

Kaiden Guhle’s injury: expect to see two call-ups in the coming daysCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Kaiden Guhle takes an awkward spill and appears to injure his right leg. He couldn’t put any pressure on it as he returned to the room. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/GcjFt6ZSxX
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 29, 2025
Martin St-Louis’ reaction to the update on Guhle: https://t.co/gYriuH9X61 pic.twitter.com/scrIYpwLAH
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 29, 2025
It’s a terrible feeling. — Nick Suzuki
It seems pretty obvious that we fear a serious injury for Kaiden Guhle.
“Losing Guhle for just one game hurts,” summarized Martin St-Louis. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 29, 2025
With Guhle’s loss and Struble’s conditioning period ending in Laval, could we see both defensemen get ice time during the trip out West?
Anthony Marcotte’s column https://t.co/IXsxm5qpx4#clubdumatin pic.twitter.com/WMSPQLltKD — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 29, 2025
