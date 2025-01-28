Samuel Montembeault will be in goal tonight

Kaiden Guhle is on the ice in the morning after being absent yesterday. Josh Anderson is not on the ice, who did not skate yesterday. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) January 28, 2025

No other line-up changes for the #Habs according to Martin St-Louis — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 28, 2025

Samuel Montembeault will start in goal for #Habs tonight vs Winnipeg Jets #HabsIO — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 28, 2025

After several games where the Canadiens have not always had their fastball and have had to settle for trying to win with their ‘B game’, Martin St-Louis believes it is necessary against the Winnipeg Jets that his team brings its ‘A game’. — Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) January 28, 2025

In Brief

We were expecting more from Pittsburgh this winter. https://t.co/gF87MvcmXK — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 28, 2025

Happy birthday to the Canadiens’ Alex Newhook, who turns 24 today #Habs #HabsIO @mtlgazette photo by John Mahoney. pic.twitter.com/0OeA2ymf2U — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 28, 2025

New midfielder Victor Loturi is on site. #CFMTL He is currently sidelined on a bike. It shouldn’t be long before he can train with the group since his former Scottish club is in full season. #EnShape pic.twitter.com/aYp3VVhmsZ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 28, 2025

Ivan Demidov remains on the 1st line today. SKA takes on Vityaz at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/kWJpuR1uIG — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 28, 2025

Goaltender Connor Hughes (sick) and forward Alex Barré-Boulet (day of treatment) will not participate in this morning’s practice. Forward Xavier Simoneau (upper body) will not participate in practice today. He will need a further medical evaluation… — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 28, 2025