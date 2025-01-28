Skip to content
Samuel Montembeault will be in goal tonight

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Yesterday, during the Canadiens’ practice, Kaiden Guhle and Josh Anderson both took advantage of a day of treatments.

This morning, it was necessary to monitor whether the two players would be able to practice. The bad news? Anderson was not on the ice for the morning skate prior to the game.

The good news? Kaiden Guhle was there.

Seeing Guhle skating is good news. And considering the seventh defender of the Canadiens (Jayden Struble) is in Laval until proven otherwise, it made sense to think he must be playing.

And Martin St-Louis confirmed it: there will be no change to Saturday’s lineup. Guhle will therefore be in uniform.

Offensively speaking, Anderson will be able to play. And since there will be no change to the lineup, this means Michael Pezzetta will play again… and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will be in the stands.

Why? I don’t know.

In goal, Samuel Montembeault will be starting. The Canadiens have decided to send their #1 goalie for the game against the powerful Jets and their excellent goaltender.

This is not a big surprise.

Does this mean Jakub Dobes will face the Wild on Thursday before the big trip to California? It’s not impossible, indeed. But we’ll see in due time.

The important thing, that being said, is tonight’s game.


