Samuel Montembeault will be in goal tonight

Kaiden Guhle is on the ice in the morning after being absent yesterday. Josh Anderson is not on the ice, who did not skate yesterday. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) January 28, 2025

No other line-up changes for the #Habs according to Martin St-Louis — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 28, 2025

Samuel Montembeault will start in goal for #Habs tonight vs Winnipeg Jets #HabsIO — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 28, 2025

After several games where the Canadiens have not always had their fastball and have had to settle for trying to win with their ‘B game’, Martin St-Louis believes it is necessary against the Winnipeg Jets that his team brings its ‘A game’. — Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) January 28, 2025

In Brief

We were expecting more from Pittsburgh this winter. https://t.co/gF87MvcmXK — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 28, 2025

Happy birthday to the Canadiens’ Alex Newhook, who turns 24 today #Habs #HabsIO @mtlgazette photo by John Mahoney. pic.twitter.com/0OeA2ymf2U — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 28, 2025

New midfielder Victor Loturi is on site. #CFMTL He is currently sidelined on a bike. It shouldn’t be long before he can train with the group since his former Scottish club is in full season. #EnShape pic.twitter.com/aYp3VVhmsZ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 28, 2025

Ivan Demidov remains on the 1st line today. SKA takes on Vityaz at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/kWJpuR1uIG — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 28, 2025

Goaltender Connor Hughes (sick) and forward Alex Barré-Boulet (day of treatment) will not participate in this morning’s practice. Forward Xavier Simoneau (upper body) will not participate in practice today. He will need a further medical evaluation… — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 28, 2025

Yesterday, during the Canadiens’ practice, Kaiden Guhle and Josh Anderson both took advantage of a day of treatments.This morning, it was necessary to monitor whether the two players would be able to practice. The bad news? Anderson was not on the ice for the morning skate prior to the game.The good news? Kaiden Guhle was there.Seeing Guhle skating is good news. And considering the seventh defender of the Canadiens (Jayden Struble) is in Laval until proven otherwise, it made sense to think he must be playing.And Martin St-Louis confirmed it: there will be no change to Saturday’s lineup. Guhle will therefore be in uniform.Offensively speaking, Anderson will be able to play. And since there will be no change to the lineup, this means Michael Pezzetta will play again… and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will be in the stands.Why? I don’t know.In goal, Samuel Montembeault will be starting. The Canadiens have decided to send their #1 goalie for the game against the powerful Jets and their excellent goaltender.This is not a big surprise.Does this mean Jakub Dobes will face the Wild on Thursday before the big trip to California? It’s not impossible, indeed. But we’ll see in due time.The important thing, that being said, is tonight’s game.– Interesting.– It’s Alex Newhook’s birthday.– News from CF Montréal.– Ivan Demidov on the first line of SKA.– Connor Hughes is sick.