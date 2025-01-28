Marc-André Fleury asked his coach to let him play Thursday in Montreal

Marc-André Fleury is in his final moments in the National Hockey League.

The decision is clear in his mind: he plans to hang up his skates at the end of the season after more than 1000 games played since his debut in the NHL.At 40, he feels the time has come for him to move on.The goalie will notably be at the Bell Centre this week for the visit of the Wild, and for the occasion, he has asked his head coach for a special favor.What is it about?

It’s simple: Fleury wants to be the starter for Thursday’s game because he knows it will be his last career start in Montreal.

For the first time in his career, Marc-André Fleury has officially asked his coach to start in Montreal on Thursday! @ylevesqueRDS @MartinLemay pic.twitter.com/nNeq0bsCcA — RDS (@RDSca) January 28, 2025

So we should expect to see him in front of the net against the Canadiens in two days:

This is the first time in his career (according to Stéphane Waite) that Fleury has asked to play a specific game.

That said, he truly deserves the opportunity to play in Montreal on Thursday because he is making his final rounds in the NHL.

Stéphane Waite raises a good point, by the way.

The fans on site are likely to give the goalie a very warm welcome, and it’s sure to be a special moment for Fleury.

He has never played for the Canadiens… But all hockey fans appreciate him in Quebec for his personality and his talent.

If there is one player who is loved in the city and across the league, it is Marc-André Fleury!

Let’s note in conclusion that the goalie has a record of 27-13-6 with a goals-against average of 2.91 and a save percentage of .904 against the Canadiens during his career.

Will he be able to secure one last victory against the CH in his career on Thursday night?

For that to happen, the Wild will need to work hard with the absence of Kirill Kaprizov…

Kirill Kaprizov will undergo surgery on a lower-body injury and is now out week-to-week for a minimum of four weeks, per Wild GM Bill Guerin pic.twitter.com/QzAhlmBvN2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 28, 2025

