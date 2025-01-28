Marc-André Fleury asked his coach to let him play Thursday in Montreal

Marc-André Fleury asked his coach to let him play Thursday in MontrealMarc-Olivier Cook
Marc-André Fleury is in his final moments in the National Hockey League.
It’s simple: Fleury wants to be the starter for Thursday’s game because he knows it will be his last career start in Montreal.
For the first time in his career, Marc-André Fleury has officially asked his coach to start in Montreal on Thursday! @ylevesqueRDS @MartinLemay pic.twitter.com/nNeq0bsCcA
— RDS (@RDSca) January 28, 2025
This is the first time in his career (according to Stéphane Waite) that Fleury has asked to play a specific game.
Stéphane Waite raises a good point, by the way.
The fans on site are likely to give the goalie a very warm welcome, and it’s sure to be a special moment for Fleury.
He has never played for the Canadiens… But all hockey fans appreciate him in Quebec for his personality and his talent.
If there is one player who is loved in the city and across the league, it is Marc-André Fleury!
Let’s note in conclusion that the goalie has a record of 27-13-6 with a goals-against average of 2.91 and a save percentage of .904 against the Canadiens during his career.
For that to happen, the Wild will need to work hard with the absence of Kirill Kaprizov…
Kirill Kaprizov will undergo surgery on a lower-body injury and is now out week-to-week for a minimum of four weeks, per Wild GM Bill Guerin pic.twitter.com/QzAhlmBvN2
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 28, 2025
