When things are bad in a sports team’s locker room (no matter the level), it is never a good sign.

This is exactly what is happening right now in Vancouver: Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller are not able to relate to each other, and it is impacting the team’s performance.

#Canucks Rutherford to @garymasonglobe putting to rest once and for all any question that a rift in the room most certainly exists pic.twitter.com/xvAF14Ac5o — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) January 28, 2025

The Canucks have won only 10 of their last 27 games, and that is unacceptable when looking at the talent present within the roster.Even Jim Rutherford admits it: the Pettersson/Miller conflict is causing distractions in the locker room.The president of the Canucks knows that there are frictions within his team, and he is not afraid to say that all the drama caused by Pettersson and Miller is very disruptive right now.When the president of a club openly says this, it means things are going badly.But at the same time, Rutherford might have avoided saying something like that because the Canucks could lose the upper hand in their discussions with teams interested in the services of Miller or Pettersson.

Other clubs know that the Canucks want to make a change after all. And in my eyes, one of those clubs will take advantage of the situation to acquire one of the two star players at a good price…

We’ll see how the Canucks will get out of this negative situation!

Simon Boisvert and Mathias Brunet talked about the situation of the Canucks in the recent episode of Processus and they wondered what it would take to bring Pettersson to Montreal.

According to the Snake, the Canadiens should at least part with Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle to convince Rutherford to let the Swede go…

Personally, at that price, I’d rather pass on it:

Le Snake pense que Elias Pettersson coûterait Nick Suzuki et Kaiden Guhle au Canadien. Feriez-vous cette transaction? Nouvel épisode de Processus disponible!https://t.co/unbs9QA06X pic.twitter.com/5hSlkRsL1D — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) January 28, 2025

I see Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle as two untouchable players in Montreal.

The forward wears the “C” on his jersey and is already excellent in all facets of the game… while the defenseman has what it takes to be the general on the blue line for many years.

It’s agreed that Pettersson has averaged 95 points in his last two NHL seasons, but still: I wouldn’t be ready to give that much to bring him to Montreal.

In Brief

How about you?

– Oh.

Le vétéran de 32 ans n’a que 16 points en 43 matchs cette saison pic.twitter.com/Qp27lM9GJe — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 28, 2025

– The answer is perfect.

Winger Seth Jarvis of @Canes on what role he’d like to play for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off: “Whatever role they put me in. I’ll play f—king right ‘D’ if they need me to.” — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 28, 2025

– Tough break for the Wild.

C’était à prévoir, mais on ne verra pas Kaprizov jeudi soir au Centre Bell. https://t.co/ChBvw81X8t — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 28, 2025

– Martin St-Louis defends Mike Matheson.

#Habs Martin St-Louis on the criticism of Mike Matheson: «the market is the market; they’ll grab somebody and write that but for us, we know what he means to our team.» — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 28, 2025

– André Tourigny understands why the Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen. [98.5 FM]