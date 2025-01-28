Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Even Jim Rutherford admits it: the Pettersson / Miller conflict is causing distractions in the locker room

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Even Jim Rutherford admits it: the Pettersson / Miller conflict is causing distractions in the locker room
Credit: Getty Images

When things are bad in a sports team’s locker room (no matter the level), it is never a good sign.

This is exactly what is happening right now in Vancouver: Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller are not able to relate to each other, and it is impacting the team’s performance.

The Canucks have won only 10 of their last 27 games, and that is unacceptable when looking at the talent present within the roster.

Even Jim Rutherford admits it: the Pettersson/Miller conflict is causing distractions in the locker room.

The president of the Canucks knows that there are frictions within his team, and he is not afraid to say that all the drama caused by Pettersson and Miller is very disruptive right now.

When the president of a club openly says this, it means things are going badly.

But at the same time, Rutherford might have avoided saying something like that because the Canucks could lose the upper hand in their discussions with teams interested in the services of Miller or Pettersson.

Other clubs know that the Canucks want to make a change after all. And in my eyes, one of those clubs will take advantage of the situation to acquire one of the two star players at a good price…

We’ll see how the Canucks will get out of this negative situation!

Simon Boisvert and Mathias Brunet talked about the situation of the Canucks in the recent episode of Processus and they wondered what it would take to bring Pettersson to Montreal.

According to the Snake, the Canadiens should at least part with Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle to convince Rutherford to let the Swede go…

Personally, at that price, I’d rather pass on it:

I see Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle as two untouchable players in Montreal.

The forward wears the “C” on his jersey and is already excellent in all facets of the game… while the defenseman has what it takes to be the general on the blue line for many years.

It’s agreed that Pettersson has averaged 95 points in his last two NHL seasons, but still: I wouldn’t be ready to give that much to bring him to Montreal.

How about you?


In Brief

– Oh.

– The answer is perfect.

– Tough break for the Wild.

– Martin St-Louis defends Mike Matheson.

– André Tourigny understands why the Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen. [98.5 FM]

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content