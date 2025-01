Broken wrist: an uncertain return for Emil Heineman before the break?

Heineman has a broken wrist and has already missed two weeks. He could return before the Four Nations Challenge, but that’s questionable.

A few weeks ago (two, to be precise), the Canadiens announced that after being struck by a car, Emil Heineman would need to be absent for three to four weeks.If we fast forward two weeks, we know that the Canadiens will be on break for the Four Nations Challenge. Will Heineman manage to return to play before that?Last week, Renaud Lavoie stated that we could expect to see him back before the break . The Habs will go on break after the game on February 9, the day of the Super Bowl.Since then, one might wonder if things have changed. Why?Because according to reports from The Fourth Period , we can question whether the European will return to play before the Habs go on break.Before bringing him back to play, the Canadiens must ensure that the young man is fully healed. There is no point in rushing his return, which can very well wait until after the NHL tournament.We don’t quite know how his hand is doing since there are few clues. Even on Instagram, he is hiding his hand.In the meantime, let’s remember that Michael Pezzetta is taking his place . Owen Beck has been tested a bit, but even though Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been called up, it is Pezz’s position.There are seven games left for the Canadiens before the break. We will see if he recovers quickly enough from his injury to play a few of them.– The Quebecer has found a job.– Kirill Kaprizov operated on? The Wild will be in Montreal this week.– Mike Matheson keeps in mind that many fans support him.– Not to be missed.– Follow colleague Truman for your CF Montréal updates.– If they wanted, they could.