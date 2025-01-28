Another beautiful goal for Ivan Demidov

Another beautiful goal for Ivan DemidovMarc-Olivier Cook
Ready for some Tuesday hockey!
Pleshkov (Moisevich)
Yudin, Zaitsev – I. Demidov, Vorobyov, Plotnikov
Karpukhin, Zemchyonok – Zykov, Bardakov, Polyakov
Pedan, Sapego – Akolzin, Grigorenko, Alistrov
Galenyuk – Kuzmin, Korotky, Dedunov, Nugmanov (13th forward)#hcSKA pic.twitter.com/VVdFrjvb9G
— SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) January 28, 2025
The Canadiens prospect did not take long to make his mark in today’s game.
ELITE SNIPER IVAN DEMIDOV pic.twitter.com/YFzMeTevft
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 28, 2025
Things have been going well for Demidov recently – especially since the Canadiens’ visit to Russia.
Since December 17 (the date of CH’s trip), Demidov has played 14 games and has earned at least one point in ten of those games.
That’s great!
It’s really clear that Roman Rotenberg is starting to like him for real. The SKA coach defends his player against journalists’ criticisms, trusts him by giving him more ice time… And ultimately, it’s the coach who looks like a genius right now because the results are there.
If only Rotenberg had decided to take this path from the start of the season…
Overtime
The two outputs are quite similar… But the difference is that Michkov played an average of 17 minutes (and 12 seconds) per game.
The Canadiens prospect, on the other hand, averages 12 minutes and 34 seconds on the ice per game since the beginning of the season…