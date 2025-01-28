Another beautiful goal for Ivan Demidov

Credit: The more the season progresses in the KHL, the more we see Ivan Demidov gaining confidence. He is taking advantage of his coach giving him quality playing time to help his team on the ice. Again today, Demidov started the match on the first line of SKA St. Petersburg. Ready for some Tuesday hockey! Pleshkov […]

Ready for some Tuesday hockey! Pleshkov (Moisevich) Yudin, Zaitsev – I. Demidov, Vorobyov, Plotnikov Karpukhin, Zemchyonok – Zykov, Bardakov, Polyakov Pedan, Sapego – Akolzin, Grigorenko, Alistrov Galenyuk – Kuzmin, Korotky, Dedunov, Nugmanov (13th forward)#hcSKA pic.twitter.com/VVdFrjvb9G — SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) January 28, 2025

The more the season progresses in the KHL, the more we see Ivan Demidov gaining confidence.He is taking advantage of his coach giving him quality playing time to help his team on the ice.Again today, Demidov started the match on the first line of SKA St. Petersburg.

The Canadiens prospect did not take long to make his mark in today’s game.

Demidov, left in the slot, took advantage of a lovely pass from his teammate to outsmart the goalie with an excellent shot to the top of the net.His 17th goal of the campaign is a beautiful one:

Things have been going well for Demidov recently – especially since the Canadiens’ visit to Russia.

Since December 17 (the date of CH’s trip), Demidov has played 14 games and has earned at least one point in ten of those games.

With his point earned today, Demidov has now tallied 18 points in his last 14 games.

That’s great!

It’s really clear that Roman Rotenberg is starting to like him for real. The SKA coach defends his player against journalists’ criticisms, trusts him by giving him more ice time… And ultimately, it’s the coach who looks like a genius right now because the results are there.

If only Rotenberg had decided to take this path from the start of the season…

Overtime

Last year, Matvei Michkov garnered 41 points (19 goals) in 48 games in the KHL.Demidov, in his 48th game of the season, has just produced his 38th point of the campaign.

The two outputs are quite similar… But the difference is that Michkov played an average of 17 minutes (and 12 seconds) per game.

The Canadiens prospect, on the other hand, averages 12 minutes and 34 seconds on the ice per game since the beginning of the season…