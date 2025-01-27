Top 5: Big victory for the Sens that allows them to reach 3rd place in the Atlantic

Top 5: Big victory for the Sens that allows them to reach 3rd place in the AtlanticMarc-Olivier Cook
Martin Necas played his second game with the Avalanche, the Sens had a good challenge on the table…
Let’s see how it went:
That’s a wrap on a five-game Sunday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/XlnlWRXi59 pic.twitter.com/gP3ulS2Jim
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 27, 2025
1: Big Win for the Sens
The Senators had a great opportunity against André Tourigny’s team.
Giroux slides in a sweet backhand pic.twitter.com/JPaqyUWarG
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 27, 2025
BRADY TKACHUK GOT THE MONKEY OFF HIS BACK!!
The cold streak is over! That’s his first goal in 11 games pic.twitter.com/bR1gpfuNK2
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 27, 2025
A goal that feels good for Tkachuk, who hadn’t scored in his last eleven games…
It’s ultra-tight in the standings in the East and that’s why the Canadiens must continue to win their games.
2: Martin Necas Makes New Friends
He collected two assists in his team’s victory (5-4) in New York:
MacKinnon Necas Makar
Martin Necas has his first point with the @Avalanche!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/h3pMyY2qJ2
— NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025
We’re on Cale Makar hatty watch, and it’s only the first period!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/N3tePvxkE7
— NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025
Cale Makar also stood out in his team’s victory with his three points scored.
On the Rangers’ side, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck were the club’s top scorers in the game. They each recorded a goal and an assist.
3: Gabriel Vilardi Takes Care of the Flames
A little drop pass from Dylan Samberg to set up Gabriel Vilardi! pic.twitter.com/i7pnieu4vG
— NHL (@NHL) January 27, 2025
Vilardi double-dips to make it 4-1 Winnipeg! pic.twitter.com/ay1jvq0ays
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 27, 2025
Vilardi scored two goals… But he also collected two assists in the Jets’ victory (5-2).
Comrie worked hard in his team’s victory:
Eric Comrie making all the stops Kramer style pic.twitter.com/h9M8HUbUPf
— Dave Minuk (@ICdave) January 27, 2025
4: The Golden Knights are Too Good for the Panthers
Yeah, neither do I…
Take a hit to make the play 101 pic.twitter.com/RhSjGynid5
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 27, 2025
What a move from Jack Eichel!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/wR5IgXQhge
— NHL (@NHL) January 27, 2025
5: The Wild Win in Chicago
At first glance, a game between the Wild and the Blackhawks… This isn’t the most exciting thing on earth.
But last night’s clash between the two clubs still provided a good show.
Seth Jones goes bar down with a nasty wrist shot pic.twitter.com/GE74Zc545F
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 27, 2025
Frank Nazar scored a few minutes after Seth Jones to bring the score to 3-2… But on Nazar’s goal, what stood out was what happened afterward.
Zach Bogosian jumped on Ryan Donato immediately after Nazar’s goal:
Zach Bogosian grabs and tackles Ryan Donato IMMEDIATELY after the Hawks score pic.twitter.com/mbC7qTVXhL
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 27, 2025
I imagine that it took the wind out of the Hawks’ sails because they were never able to complete their comeback.
Overtime
– I love it.
Nick Foligno calls a dive on Kirill Kaprizov and picks up an extra unsportsmanlike penalty for the impersonation pic.twitter.com/MT6US5lRi8
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 27, 2025
– Oh. Things are heating up!
Things get a little chippy in Winnipeg after hits by Blake Coleman and Mason Appleton pic.twitter.com/PsaSglZtmz
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 27, 2025
– The top scorers of the night:
– Five games this evening in the NHL: