Top 5: Big victory for the Sens that allows them to reach 3rd place in the Atlantic

Five games were presented in the NHL on Sunday.

Martin Necas played his second game with the Avalanche, the Sens had a good challenge on the table…

Let’s see how it went:

1: Big Win for the Sens

The Senators had a great opportunity against André Tourigny’s team.

Giroux slides in a sweet backhand pic.twitter.com/JPaqyUWarG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 27, 2025

BRADY TKACHUK GOT THE MONKEY OFF HIS BACK!! The cold streak is over! That’s his first goal in 11 games pic.twitter.com/bR1gpfuNK2 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 27, 2025

And the players understood it, especially in the third period.Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk scored in the final twenty to allow the Sens to claim a 3-1 victory:

A goal that feels good for Tkachuk, who hadn’t scored in his last eleven games…

But where it gets interesting is when we look at the standings.With their victory, the Sens climb to 3rd place in the Atlantic:

It’s ultra-tight in the standings in the East and that’s why the Canadiens must continue to win their games.

2: Martin Necas Makes New Friends

The moment is crucial right now!The trade involving Martin Necas and Mikko Rantanen caused quite a stir over the weekend.Yesterday, Necas showed that he can help his new team with his vision of the game.

He collected two assists in his team’s victory (5-4) in New York:

MacKinnon Necas Makar Martin Necas has his first point with the @Avalanche! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/h3pMyY2qJ2 — NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025

We’re on Cale Makar hatty watch, and it’s only the first period! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/N3tePvxkE7 — NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025

Cale Makar also stood out in his team’s victory with his three points scored.

On the Rangers’ side, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck were the club’s top scorers in the game. They each recorded a goal and an assist.

3: Gabriel Vilardi Takes Care of the Flames

A little drop pass from Dylan Samberg to set up Gabriel Vilardi! pic.twitter.com/i7pnieu4vG — NHL (@NHL) January 27, 2025

Vilardi double-dips to make it 4-1 Winnipeg! pic.twitter.com/ay1jvq0ays — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 27, 2025

Big performance for the Avalanche, who achieved only their fourth victory in their last ten games.Gabriel Vilardi is a very good hockey player.The one who was acquired in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade helped the Jets defeat the Flames last night by scoring two goals:

Vilardi scored two goals… But he also collected two assists in the Jets’ victory (5-2).

Connor Hellebuyck enjoyed a rare night off: it was Eric Comrie who got the start for the Jets and he did relatively well.He stopped 20 of the 22 shots directed at him to achieve only his fourth win of the season.

Comrie worked hard in his team’s victory:

Eric Comrie making all the stops Kramer style pic.twitter.com/h9M8HUbUPf — Dave Minuk (@ICdave) January 27, 2025

4: The Golden Knights are Too Good for the Panthers

Do you miss Tanner Pearson?

Yeah, neither do I…

Take a hit to make the play 101 pic.twitter.com/RhSjGynid5 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 27, 2025

5: The Wild Win in Chicago

The former Canadien stood out last night in the game between the Panthers and the Golden Knights by scoring a beautiful goal:The Panthers were trailing 2-0 at the start of the third period, but Anton Lundell scored to give his team a chance.However, when it was 2-1, Jack Eichel stepped up and the Knights never looked back:The Vegas team ultimately won the game by a score of 4-1.It is also worth noting that Tomas Hertl recorded a point in his 9th consecutive game.

At first glance, a game between the Wild and the Blackhawks… This isn’t the most exciting thing on earth.

But last night’s clash between the two clubs still provided a good show.

Seth Jones goes bar down with a nasty wrist shot pic.twitter.com/GE74Zc545F — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 27, 2025

The Wild led 3-0 in the third period and the Hawks tried to mount a comeback:

Frank Nazar scored a few minutes after Seth Jones to bring the score to 3-2… But on Nazar’s goal, what stood out was what happened afterward.

Zach Bogosian jumped on Ryan Donato immediately after Nazar’s goal:

Zach Bogosian grabs and tackles Ryan Donato IMMEDIATELY after the Hawks score pic.twitter.com/mbC7qTVXhL — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 27, 2025

I imagine that it took the wind out of the Hawks’ sails because they were never able to complete their comeback.

Overtime

The Wild won the game by a score of 4-2. Marcus Foligno scored into an empty net.

– I love it.

Nick Foligno calls a dive on Kirill Kaprizov and picks up an extra unsportsmanlike penalty for the impersonation pic.twitter.com/MT6US5lRi8 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 27, 2025

– Oh. Things are heating up!

Things get a little chippy in Winnipeg after hits by Blake Coleman and Mason Appleton pic.twitter.com/PsaSglZtmz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 27, 2025

– The top scorers of the night:

– Five games this evening in the NHL: