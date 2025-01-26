Rumor: the Canadiens against the Senators (without public funds) in Quebec

Credit: There will (probably) be NHL hockey this fall in the Old Capital. According to Bruce Garrioch, tomorrow, the Ottawa Senators are expected to announce that they will play one or two games in Quebec City during the preseason schedule for the upcoming season. The Sens in Quebec? An announcement on Monday https://t.co/xe8Ly6fLiH — RDS (@RDSca) […]

The Sens in Quebec? An announcement on Monday https://t.co/xe8Ly6fLiH — RDS (@RDSca) January 26, 2025

Videotron Centre in Quebec City has called a news conference tomorrow AM with #Sens owner Michael Andlauer. The expectation is the club will play two exhibition games, including one against Montreal and hold part of its training camp there. No Quebec government funding involved — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 26, 2025

There will (probably) be NHL hockey this fall in the Old Capital.According to Bruce Garrioch, tomorrow, the Ottawa Senators are expected to announce that they will play one or two games in Quebec City during the preseason schedule for the upcoming season.The Canadiens should also announce in a few days the presentation of a game at the Videotron Centre during the upcoming training camp.One of their two games is expected to involve a matchup between the two teams, and it will once again be a good opportunity for the city to show its interest in NHL hockey.The arrival of the Sens and the Habs in Quebec should also cause much less controversy compared to when the Los Angeles Kings received a grant of 5 to 7 million dollars from the CAQ to come play two preseason games at the Videotron Centre on October 3 and 5.The Kings had faced the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers, respectively.Many had questioned the usefulness of giving state money to the Kings to come play in Quebec, while the Canadiens were ready to do so (and have often done so in the past) at their own expense without any subsidy Although the two games were a success , it remains a difficult decision to justify in such a context.

Let’s say that the arrival of the team from the federal capital in the provincial capital is likely to be less contested in public opinion.

It will also be interesting to see who the Senators’ second opponent will be for their second game at the Videotron Centre.

Moreover, the city of Quebec should contact teams geographically close like Boston, Buffalo, and even Pittsburgh to potentially present several preseason games, of course at their own expense.

If it manages to present four or five preseason games each year with respectable crowds and possibly add some festivities around the event, it’s definitely a good opportunity to demonstrate the viability of hockey in the Old Capital.

But hey, it’s just an idea thrown out like that, and by then, we should have more details about this announcement soon.

