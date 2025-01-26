Rumor: the Canadiens against the Senators (without public funds) in Quebec

Rumor: the Canadiens against the Senators (without public funds) in QuebecJonathan Di Gregorio
The Sens in Quebec? An announcement on Monday https://t.co/xe8Ly6fLiH
— RDS (@RDSca) January 26, 2025
Videotron Centre in Quebec City has called a news conference tomorrow AM with #Sens owner Michael Andlauer. The expectation is the club will play two exhibition games, including one against Montreal and hold part of its training camp there. No Quebec government funding involved
— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 26, 2025
Let’s say that the arrival of the team from the federal capital in the provincial capital is likely to be less contested in public opinion.
It will also be interesting to see who the Senators’ second opponent will be for their second game at the Videotron Centre.
If it manages to present four or five preseason games each year with respectable crowds and possibly add some festivities around the event, it’s definitely a good opportunity to demonstrate the viability of hockey in the Old Capital.
But hey, it’s just an idea thrown out like that, and by then, we should have more details about this announcement soon.
