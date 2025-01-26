Cayden Primeau is undefeated in seven starts with the Rocket

Cayden Primeau is undefeated in seven starts with the RocketJonathan Di Gregorio
Final score
Final score
Furthermore, I don’t believe that the CH wants to relive the three-goaltender situation by recalling Primeau.
It’s hard to say when just a month ago, 31 teams passed over the opportunity to acquire him for nothing, but often things can change quickly in professional sports.
In short, for now, let’s hope Primeau continues his momentum with the Rocket while waiting to see how this situation unfolds.
In Brief
– Suzuki IS a number one center!
With three points last night, Habs captain Nick Suzuki this season
– 15 goals
– 35 assists
– 50 points in 49 games
Only NHL centers with more points than him currently: Point, Crosby, Scheifele, Hughes, Eichel, McDavid, Draisaitl & MacKinnon
– The Rocket has the best win ratio.
With the two victories over the weekend, the #Rocket is first in the overall standings of the #AHL based on the points/game ratio
55 points in 40 games
– Things are going well for Davidson.
The forward with the best +/- in the league, the starting goalie for today
(It's Jared Davidson and Cayden Primeau)
The forward with the best +/- in @TheAHL, the starting goalie for today
(It’s Jared Davidson and Cayden Primeau ) #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/OLQUzwsfiG
– The Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl!
FINAL: Eagles fly to Super Bowl LIX! #NFLPlayoffs
– Movement coming?
One has to wonder if this opens the door for Alex Bregman's return to Houston.
– The end?
Divorce between Neymar and Al Hilal?
