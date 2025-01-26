Cayden Primeau is undefeated in seven starts with the Rocket

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/cjQPd4at1m — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 26, 2025

Cayden Primeau has been on fire since his return to Laval. The goalie has won every one of the seven games so far with the Rocket.He notably helped his team win all three matches of the week, including a 3-2 overtime victory this afternoon thanks to a goal from Logan Mailloux Primeau is at the heart of the recent successes of the Rocket, which, after a somewhat difficult stretch, is back on top of its division, having only suffered one loss in regulation in its last ten games (8-1-1).Since his arrival in Laval, the young goalie has a goals-against average of 1.83, a save percentage of .925, and one shutout.This is a solid turnaround for the young netminder, who had been having a disastrous season so far with the Canadiens. Primeau had only two wins in 11 starts, a glaring average of 4.70, and a save percentage of .836.In the weeks leading up to his demotion, the organization had clearly lost confidence in him as the backup goalie while he finishes the third year of a three-year contract worth $2.67 million.Although Primeau had to go through waivers, no team claimed him, and many wondered if his career was over.However, it seems that the Michigan native has taken this opportunity to bounce back and regain his confidence with the Rocket.However, the problem for Primeau is that Jakub Dobes continues to perform well with the Canadiens. Although he experienced his first loss in overtime last night , absolutely nothing would justify his demotion.

Furthermore, I don’t believe that the CH wants to relive the three-goaltender situation by recalling Primeau.

What should the Canadiens do with Primeau? If the goalie continues on his current path, could he interest other teams and become a trade asset by the end of the transaction period?

It’s hard to say when just a month ago, 31 teams passed over the opportunity to acquire him for nothing, but often things can change quickly in professional sports.

In short, for now, let’s hope Primeau continues his momentum with the Rocket while waiting to see how this situation unfolds.

In Brief

– Suzuki IS a number one center!

With three points last night, Habs captain Nick Suzuki this season – 15 goals

– 35 assists

– 50 points in 49 games

– Only NHL centers with more points than him currently: Point, Crosby, Scheifele, Hughes, Eichel, McDavid, Draisaitl & MacKinnon pic.twitter.com/00g87dvSfm — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 26, 2025

– The Rocket has the best win ratio.

With the two victories over the weekend, the #Rocket is first in the overall standings of the #AHL based on the points/game ratio 55 points in 40 games pic.twitter.com/rkY8ceffOa — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 27, 2025

– Things are going well for Davidson.

The forward with the best +/- in the league, the starting goalie for today

(It’s Jared Davidson and Cayden Primeau ) The forward with the best +/- in @TheAHL, the starting goalie for today

(It’s Jared Davidson and Cayden Primeau ) #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/OLQUzwsfiG — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 26, 2025

– The Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl!

– Movement coming?

One has to wonder if this opens the door for Alex Bregman’s return to Houston. https://t.co/gg7JaaXb3g — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 27, 2025

– The end?