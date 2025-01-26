Logan Mailloux gives the victory to the Rocket in overtime

Logan Mailloux gives the victory to the Rocket in overtimeMichaël Petit
We can’t deny it, Logan Mailloux is not having a season that meets expectations.
For the second game in a row, Logan Mailloux scores the winning goal for the Rocket!
What a weekend for Logan Mailloux! He just gave the Rocket the victory in overtime 3-2 against Providence. He played the hero with about thirty seconds left on Friday night in Hartford. Is the Mailloux we were waiting for back?
Aside from Mailloux’s goal, two Quebecers also stood out in the victory.
First, Alex Barré-Boulet collected one goal and two assists in this 3-2 victory for Laval.
Laurent Dauphin won the faceoff. Riley Kidney then passed to ABB, who surprised the Bruins’ goalie with a quick shot.
We have the lead again!
Not only was he credited with an assist on Mailloux’s goal and Barré-Boulet’s goal, but he was also involved in the first goal of the match.
This victory was very important for Pascal Vincent’s squad, especially against Providence, which is one of the forces in the Eastern Conference.
Let’s hope that Mailloux and Primeau can continue on this good momentum and help the Rocket in the playoffs.
