Logan Mailloux gives the victory to the Rocket in overtime

We can’t deny it, Logan Mailloux is not having a season that meets expectations.

For the second game in a row, Logan Mailloux scores the winning goal for the Rocket! @RocketLaval pic.twitter.com/zeHKCUUjHB — RDS (@RDSca) January 26, 2025

What a weekend for Logan Mailloux! He just gave the Rocket the victory in overtime 3-2 against Providence. He played the hero with about thirty seconds left on Friday night in Hartford. Is the Mailloux we were waiting for back? — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 26, 2025

Recently, things have been going very well for the young right-handed defenseman.On this Sunday afternoon, as the Rocket faced the Providence Bruins, Mailloux struck again with another winning goal. This time, it was in overtime.Here is his goal (9th of the season) from this afternoon:He positioned himself well in front of the net to wait for the pass from Laurent Dauphin.This goal will do him a world of good, and we might finally see the Logan Mailloux we all expected this season.With the Rocket still at the top of the Northern Division, having Mailloux in top form will only help them aim for great honors.

Aside from Mailloux’s goal, two Quebecers also stood out in the victory.

First, Alex Barré-Boulet collected one goal and two assists in this 3-2 victory for Laval.

Laurent Dauphin won the faceoff. Riley Kidney then passed to ABB, who surprised the Bruins’ goalie with a quick shot.

Speaking of Dauphin, he also had quite a game.

Not only was he credited with an assist on Mailloux’s goal and Barré-Boulet’s goal, but he was also involved in the first goal of the match.

Noel Hoefenmayer opened the scoring early in the first period, taking advantage of a power play.Cayden Primeau was stellar again, remaining undefeated with the Rocket this season.

This victory was very important for Pascal Vincent’s squad, especially against Providence, which is one of the forces in the Eastern Conference.

Let’s hope that Mailloux and Primeau can continue on this good momentum and help the Rocket in the playoffs.

In Brief

