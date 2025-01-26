The Buffalo Sabres would be in the running for Elias Pettersson

When Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, it surprised many, including myself.We knew that the Colorado Avalanche and Rantanen were having difficulty finding common ground for a contract extension. But the fact that it happened so quickly and somewhat out of nowhere is what caused the greatest surprise.For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson in trade rumors.As for Miller, we know that the Rangers seem to be the only possible destination considering his full no-movement clause. The Hurricanes were also in the mix, but with their acquisition of Rantanen, it would be extremely surprising to see them acquire the American.

In Pettersson’s case, there haven’t really been any specific teams with known interest in the Swedish forward.

Canucks and Bruins are talking trade! As Boston closely monitors the Miller/Pettersson situation in Vancouver, the two clubs are confirmed to be in talks. Full story:https://t.co/5zsfoeXJEX — RG (@TheRGMedia) January 8, 2025

Friedman on Sabres/Elias Pettersson Headlines: “I believe one of the teams that has really shown a lot of interest is Buffalo. There are others but the Sabres are definitely in there” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 26, 2025

The Boston Bruins have already been mentioned, as reported by RG Media , but nothing concrete on that front.On Saturday night, during the Saturday Headlines on Sportsnet, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Sabres are clearly interested in Pettersson Without saying they are the favorites for his acquisition, he also mentioned that there are other teams, but no clubs have been mentioned.Honestly, it makes a lot of sense.Buffalo has everything it needs to propose an attractive trade for the Canucks.We know that the Canucks would like to receive at least one established top-6 center in return for Pettersson or Miller.

There wouldn’t be much more for the Canucks to add for them to have no choice but to accept.

Obviously, a trade of this magnitude takes time to finalize, and they must also consider the salary cap. And not just for this year, but for the years to come as well.It is also important to keep in mind that the Canucks are not in a hurry to trade one of their two star centers and will wait to receive the best possible offer.

Let’s wait and see what the future holds for Pettersson.

In Brief

– An excellent performance from Necas with the Avalanche this afternoon.

Martin Necas today: — 2 assists

— 9 shot attempts

— 2 high-danger scoring chances

— +1 net penalty

— 63.41 5v5 corsi % (1st on Avalanche) Yeah… he’s going to fit in great in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/zFuFTAbFe5 — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 26, 2025

– There’s talk of a salary around $11.75 million per year for eight years.

S’il avait accepté, le Finlandais serait devenu l’ailier le mieux rémunéré de la LNH https://t.co/S7Xrf56pcg — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 26, 2025

– I can’t wait to see the intensity of the clashes between these two countries at the Four Nations Tournament.

Bratt says Sweden games vs. Finland ‘bring out a little extra in everyone’ https://t.co/CKGKLQcPwV — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) January 26, 2025

– Amazing, this Saquon Barkley. And he added another one on the Eagles’ second offensive series.

SAQUON BARKLEY, WOW! Un touché sur le PREMIER jeu à l’attaque des Eagles #WASvsPHI sur RDS pic.twitter.com/SWF08GrQ8l — RDS (@RDSca) January 26, 2025

