The Buffalo Sabres would be in the running for Elias Pettersson

The Buffalo Sabres would be in the running for Elias PetterssonMichaël Petit
In Pettersson’s case, there haven’t really been any specific teams with known interest in the Swedish forward.
Canucks and Bruins are talking trade! As Boston closely monitors the Miller/Pettersson situation in Vancouver, the two clubs are confirmed to be in talks. Full story:https://t.co/5zsfoeXJEX
— RG (@TheRGMedia) January 8, 2025
Friedman on Sabres/Elias Pettersson Headlines: “I believe one of the teams that has really shown a lot of interest is Buffalo. There are others but the Sabres are definitely in there”
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 26, 2025
Could Dylan Cozens and Bowen Byram be heading to Vancouver for Elias Pettersson? #Canucks #LetsGoBuffalo #NHL #nhltraderumorshttps://t.co/rlkIvTWT8Z
— NHL Trade Rumors (@nhltraderumours) January 26, 2025
There wouldn’t be much more for the Canucks to add for them to have no choice but to accept.
Let’s wait and see what the future holds for Pettersson.
In Brief
– An excellent performance from Necas with the Avalanche this afternoon.
Martin Necas today:
— 2 assists
— 9 shot attempts
— 2 high-danger scoring chances
— +1 net penalty
— 63.41 5v5 corsi % (1st on Avalanche)
Yeah… he’s going to fit in great in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/zFuFTAbFe5
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 26, 2025
– There’s talk of a salary around $11.75 million per year for eight years.
S’il avait accepté, le Finlandais serait devenu l’ailier le mieux rémunéré de la LNH https://t.co/S7Xrf56pcg
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 26, 2025
– I can’t wait to see the intensity of the clashes between these two countries at the Four Nations Tournament.
Bratt says Sweden games vs. Finland ‘bring out a little extra in everyone’ https://t.co/CKGKLQcPwV
— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) January 26, 2025
– Amazing, this Saquon Barkley. And he added another one on the Eagles’ second offensive series.
SAQUON BARKLEY, WOW!
Un touché sur le PREMIER jeu à l’attaque des Eagles #WASvsPHI sur RDS pic.twitter.com/SWF08GrQ8l
— RDS (@RDSca) January 26, 2025
– There’s no doubt about it.
Ça prend de la puissance à Toronto. https://t.co/lGDxavHP5H
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 26, 2025