89 shots granted in two games (!) : The CH must better support its goalies

89 shots granted in two games (!) : The CH must better support its goaliesMarc-Olivier Cook
The Montreal club managed to come back to force overtime and earn an important point in the standings, but they didn’t play the right way.
89 shots allowed in just two games… That’s too much. You can’t give that many chances to the opponent.
And that’s when we realize having two quality goalies really helps.
- 41 saves for Montembeault in Detroit
- 40 saves for Dobes last night at the Bell Centre
Jakub Dobeš is HIM
: SNE, Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/RTS8qOFncR
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2025
The players may understand that the goalies are capable of doing the job in front of the net… But they also need to find a way to help them.
Because obviously, Monty and Dobes can’t do everything alone, even if they are good.
And with all the teams fighting for a playoff spot, it’s not the right time to start being ordinary in the defensive zone.
In Brief
– 100%.
While Suzuki has been putting up a point per game, Slaf is the deciding factor of that line. If Slaf has a good game, that line is unstoppable. If he doesn’t, Suzuki and Caufield are left with big shoes to fill. Great to see him improving in this 2nd half of the season. pic.twitter.com/AiEr3XlCf6
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) January 26, 2025
– Beautiful view!
— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 26, 2025
– Yeah.
He says he understands that the club cannot spend at the moment.
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 26, 2025