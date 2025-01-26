89 shots granted in two games (!) : The CH must better support its goalies

The Canadiens let it slip last night at the Bell Centre.

The Montreal club managed to come back to force overtime and earn an important point in the standings, but they didn’t play the right way.

Especially not in the defensive zone.It has been two consecutive games where defense has been more difficult, and it shows when you think about the fact that the Canadiens allowed 45 shots against the Wings (Thursday) and 44 shots against the Devils last night.

89 shots allowed in just two games… That’s too much. You can’t give that many chances to the opponent.

That said, credit has to be given to Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes because without them, it would have been a disaster.

And that’s when we realize having two quality goalies really helps.

41 saves for Montembeault in Detroit

40 saves for Dobes last night at the Bell Centre

Dobes lost his first career game in the NHL, but he put on a show and allowed the Canadiens to stay in the game until the end:It seems that the Canadiens have returned to their bad habits.

The players may understand that the goalies are capable of doing the job in front of the net… But they also need to find a way to help them.

Because obviously, Monty and Dobes can’t do everything alone, even if they are good.

Martin St-Louis and his group must get to work to prevent this from happening again or to stop it from becoming more frequent.The Canadiens have hadsuccess in recent weeks because they trusted their system and played tightly defensively.They need to find that path again because if the team continues to allow so many shots to the opponent, losses will be more frequent than wins until the end of the season.

And with all the teams fighting for a playoff spot, it’s not the right time to start being ordinary in the defensive zone.

