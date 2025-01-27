The former referee Tim Peel hated Michel Therrien

Credit: Tim Peel is a former NHL referee who has experienced his share of scandals. If you are a regular user of Twitter/X, you have surely seen him share sharp opinions on the platform. This time, he was a guest of former Canadiens player Chris Nilan, on his podcast The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles. One […]

Tim Peel is a former NHL referee who has experienced his share of scandals.If you are a regular user of Twitter/X, you have surely seen him share sharp opinions on the platform.

This time, he was a guest of former Canadiens player Chris Nilan, on his podcast The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles. One of the topics discussed was former Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien.

Former NHL referee Tim Peel on which coach gave him the hardest time… @TimCPeel20: “At the time, I hated Michel Therrien and he hated me” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @KnucklesNilan30 pic.twitter.com/FRhFmJ2o2i — The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles with Chris Nilan (@sickpodknuckles) January 26, 2025

Let me tell you that Peel did not have Therrien in his good graces. When a podcast listener asked him which head coach had given him the most trouble during his career, he replied that he hated Michel Therrien and the feeling was mutual.According to Peel, he and Marc Bergevin were great friends. When he officiated a Canadiens game, he would go out for a drink with the former general manager of the CH.At one point, Bergevin requested a meeting between Peel and Therrien to bury the hatchet. The two men agreed to meet in the coaching office.Upon his arrival, Peel was insulted by Therrien, who told him he looked like a limousine driver in his suit and tie.The former NHL official took the time to chat with Therrien, explaining that they had no reason to hate each other and that they were just doing their jobs on the ice.The meeting seems to have gone well because, according to Peel, he and Michel Therrien are now friends!

Even though they are now friends, let’s say that Michel Therrien probably had good reasons for not liking Peel. Let’s just say that the end of the referee’s career did not go as planned.

In Brief

Tim Peel is an intriguing individual, but he knows very well how to get himself into hot water.

– It’s an idea.

Could they be interested in NHL hockey? https://t.co/KT1Jizs5uG — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 27, 2025

– Interesting.

– News of the Canadiens’ prospect.

Here’s Tyler Thorpe’s goals and assists from this month, 5G, 2A plus a solid hit. https://t.co/4NhUGNxD8E — Serenity Hockey (@HockeySerenity) January 27, 2025

– It smells like a trade in Miami.