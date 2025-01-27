The former referee Tim Peel hated Michel Therrien

The former referee Tim Peel hated Michel TherrienDansLesCoulisses.com
This time, he was a guest of former Canadiens player Chris Nilan, on his podcast The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles. One of the topics discussed was former Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien.
Even though they are now friends, let’s say that Michel Therrien probably had good reasons for not liking Peel. Let’s just say that the end of the referee’s career did not go as planned.
In Brief
