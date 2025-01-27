The CH fights to make it to the playoffs: Why is Michael Pezzetta still playing?

Against all odds, the Canadiens are currently fighting for a playoff spot.And in the context where the CH needs to win games to solidify their position in the Eastern standings, there is a question that needs to be asked right now.Why is Michael Pezzetta still playing?Martin St-Louis praised his player, saying he is a good teammate and behaves like a true pro.

But that’s not an excuse to keep him in the lineup either…

Pezzetta, as of January, claims an average ice time of 4:25 minutes per game. He has been in the lineup since Emil Heineman’s injury, but he doesn’t play much because he often hurts the team.

That said, isn’t there anyone in Laval who could fill a fourth-line role until Heineman is ready to return to the lineup?

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who was called up on Saturday, couldn’t have taken Pezzetta’s place in the lineup considering the latter played just seven minutes?

Seeing Pezzetta in the lineup right now is simply illogical… Especially when looking at the Canadiens’ position in the standings:

There are guys in Laval who deserve the chance to be called up.And here, it makes sense to think of Jared Davidson, who is frankly having a great season in the American League.

He has the qualities to play on a fourth line: Davidson is gritty, he can disrupt the opponent, he has a good skating ability, and he also has strong individual skills… Moreover, we’re talking about the best scorer in the American League in terms of plus/minus.

In my opinion, it’s Davidson who should have been called up by the Canadiens, not Harvey-Pinard.

RHP hasn’t been impressive since his return to play in Laval, but the CH decided to recall a guy with experience, which is understandable as well.

However, to make use of Harvey-Pinard’s experience, he needs to play… And at this point, it’s really time for the Canadiens to understand that things are not working out with Michael Pezzetta.

