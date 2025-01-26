Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Overview of the CH’s hopes: 30 saves and a 6th shutout for Jacob Fowler

 Mathis Therrien
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Overview of the CH’s hopes: 30 saves and a 6th shutout for Jacob Fowler
Credit: As the Montreal Canadiens are in a playoff fight for the first time since 2021, the eyes of the fans are less focused on the various prospects of the CH across different leagues. Indeed, given that the Tricolore is playing very good hockey and is in the playoff mix, the performances of the prospects attract […]
As the Montreal Canadiens are in a playoff fight for the first time since 2021, the eyes of the fans are less focused on the various prospects of the CH across different leagues.

Indeed, given that the Tricolore is playing very good hockey and is in the playoff mix, the performances of the prospects attract less attention.

However, this does not mean that they are performing any less than before; on the contrary.

Jacob Fowler – Goaltender – 20 years old

The future of the Montreal Canadiens in net is having a truly historic season.

Fowler is too good for the NCAA, as he is dominating even more this season compared to last season.

To give you an idea, last night, Fowler recorded his 6th shutout of the season, which is double that of last season, and this in 17 fewer games.

What is even more impressive with this sixth shutout is that it was achieved against Boston University, the main rival of Boston College, by a score of 2 to 0.

In short, Fowler is really developing very well in the NCAA, and his statistics show it, as he boasts a save percentage of .938 and a goals-against average of 1.63.

Michael Hage – Center – 18 years old

Here’s another prospect of the Canadiens who is dominating in the NCAA.

As a freshman, Michael Hage is truly impressive this season, as he has 25 points, including 11 goals in 23 games.

Producing at a pace of over a point per game is really encouraging for the future, especially for an 18-year-old.

I’m mentioning Hage in this text because last night, he scored one of the most beautiful goals I’ve seen in a shootout.

He simply outsmarted the goaltender with a very sharp and quick direction change.

Hage will definitely be one to watch until the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if he will play another season in the NCAA before making the jump to the pros.

As for other notable performances from the Tricolore prospects this weekend, here is a video showing the most important highlights from the last two days.

You can see Vinzenz Rohrer’s goal, Oliver Kapanen’s goals, and Tyler Thorpe’s goals.


In Quick Hits

– Here are the games and prospects to watch for CH this Sunday.

– To be continued.

– Noted.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content