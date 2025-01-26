Overview of the CH’s hopes: 30 saves and a 6th shutout for Jacob Fowler

Credit: As the Montreal Canadiens are in a playoff fight for the first time since 2021, the eyes of the fans are less focused on the various prospects of the CH across different leagues. Indeed, given that the Tricolore is playing very good hockey and is in the playoff mix, the performances of the prospects attract […]

As the Montreal Canadiens are in a playoff fight for the first time since 2021, the eyes of the fans are less focused on the various prospects of the CH across different leagues.Indeed, given that the Tricolore is playing very good hockey and is in the playoff mix, the performances of the prospects attract less attention.However, this does not mean that they are performing any less than before; on the contrary.

Jacob Fowler – Goaltender – 20 years old

Behind Jacob Fowler’s 30 saves & Teddy Stiga’s early PP goal, @BC_MHockey blanks @TerrierHockey 2-0 Fowler stopped the final 58 BU shots over the two-game sweep for his NCAA-best 6th shutout The six-point weekend moves BC into first place in @hockey_east Highlights pic.twitter.com/DAA7BWHFkH — Eric Gallanty (@ericgallanty) January 26, 2025

#Habs prospect Jacob Fowler made 30 saves last night in Boston College’s 2-0 win over Boston University for his sixth shutout of the season. Fowler has a 17-3-1 record this season with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. #HabsIO https://t.co/7KrUumgJb0 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 26, 2025

The future of the Montreal Canadiens in net is having a truly historic season.Fowler is too good for the NCAA, as he is dominating even more this season compared to last season.To give you an idea, last night, Fowler recorded his 6th shutout of the season, which is double that of last season, and this in 17 fewer games.What is even more impressive with this sixth shutout is that it was achieved against Boston University, the main rival of Boston College, by a score of 2 to 0.In short, Fowler is really developing very well in the NCAA, and his statistics show it, as he boasts a save percentage of .938 and a goals-against average of 1.63.

Michael Hage – Center – 18 years old

Here’s another prospect of the Canadiens who is dominating in the NCAA.

As a freshman, Michael Hage is truly impressive this season, as he has 25 points, including 11 goals in 23 games.Producing at a pace of over a point per game is really encouraging for the future, especially for an 18-year-old.

I’m mentioning Hage in this text because last night, he scored one of the most beautiful goals I’ve seen in a shootout.

He simply outsmarted the goaltender with a very sharp and quick direction change.Hage will definitely be one to watch until the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if he will play another season in the NCAA before making the jump to the pros.As for other notable performances from the Tricolore prospects this weekend, here is a video showing the most important highlights from the last two days.

You can see Vinzenz Rohrer’s goal, Oliver Kapanen’s goals, and Tyler Thorpe’s goals.

Habs Prospects Result 01/25/25 Salavat Yulaev Ufa 2 SKA Saint-Petersburg 3

Ivan Demidov 0 PTS 1 SOG TOI 15:51 Dynamo Moscow 4 Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 1

Bogdan Konyushkov 0 PTS 4 SOG TOI: 23:22 Timrå IK 2 Luleå HF 3 OT

Oliver Kapanen (9,10) 2 PTS 3 SOG TOI… pic.twitter.com/QmsEf3ektg — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 26, 2025

