Overview of the CH’s hopes: 30 saves and a 6th shutout for Jacob Fowler

Jacob Fowler – Goaltender – 20 years old
Behind Jacob Fowler’s 30 saves & Teddy Stiga’s early PP goal, @BC_MHockey blanks @TerrierHockey 2-0
Fowler stopped the final 58 BU shots over the two-game sweep for his NCAA-best 6th shutout
The six-point weekend moves BC into first place in @hockey_east
Highlights pic.twitter.com/DAA7BWHFkH
— Eric Gallanty (@ericgallanty) January 26, 2025
#Habs prospect Jacob Fowler made 30 saves last night in Boston College’s 2-0 win over Boston University for his sixth shutout of the season. Fowler has a 17-3-1 record this season with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. #HabsIO https://t.co/7KrUumgJb0
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 26, 2025
Michael Hage – Center – 18 years old
Here’s another prospect of the Canadiens who is dominating in the NCAA.
I’m mentioning Hage in this text because last night, he scored one of the most beautiful goals I’ve seen in a shootout.
Les mains de Michael Hage @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/3Ale3xTZTp
— RDS (@RDSca) January 26, 2025
You can see Vinzenz Rohrer’s goal, Oliver Kapanen’s goals, and Tyler Thorpe’s goals.
Habs Prospects Result 01/25/25
Salavat Yulaev Ufa 2 SKA Saint-Petersburg 3
Ivan Demidov 0 PTS 1 SOG TOI 15:51
Dynamo Moscow 4 Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 1
Bogdan Konyushkov 0 PTS 4 SOG TOI: 23:22
Timrå IK 2 Luleå HF 3 OT
Oliver Kapanen (9,10) 2 PTS 3 SOG TOI… pic.twitter.com/QmsEf3ektg
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 26, 2025
– Here are the games and prospects to watch for CH this Sunday.
Habs Prospects Schedule 01/26/25
Laval Rocket vs Providence Bruins 3:05PM
Trois-Rivieres Lions vs Maine Mariners 3:00PM
Severstal Cherepovets vs HK Sochi 9:00AM
Yevgeni Volokhin
Swift Current Broncos vs Vancouver Giants 7:00PM
Tyler Thorpe#GoHabsGo #HabsProspects
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 26, 2025
