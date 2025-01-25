Skip to content
When Ivan Demidov makes a trip on a (another) spectacular goal

 Félix Forget
Ivan Demidov is truly bursting with talent. We’ve seen him since the start of the season in the KHL: he accumulates sequences where he looks like a man among children.

And when you consider that he is playing in the KHL, it’s all the more impressive considering that he is… a child among men.

Today, Demidov and the SKA faced Salavat Yulaev. The young Russian didn’t collect a single point… but he almost scored one of the most beautiful goals of his season.

In fact, he made a great drive into the offensive zone… and just as he was about to get rid of the last defender in his way, the latter tripped him.

It’s worth noting that the defender was not penalized on the play.

Obviously, coming close in hockey doesn’t give much on the score sheet… but in the context of a young player’s development, it’s yet another proof of Demidov’s immense talent. He completely toyed with the defense in front of him… which is the main aspect to remember.

Seeing him being able to handle the puck like that is a dream.

Of course, there is a significant gap between KHL defenders and NHL defenders, which suggests that Demidov may not do this right away in the NHL. However, it’s clear how he finds a way to shine on a regular basis… and it will be interesting to see if he can repeat that in the NHL.

It’s worth noting, for those interested, that SKA won by a score of 3-2. Demidov spent 15:51 on the ice, playing on the first line.


