When Ivan Demidov makes a trip on a (another) spectacular goal

When Ivan Demidov makes a trip on a (another) spectacular goalFélix Forget
A near highlight-reel play by Ivan Demidov stopped by a blatant trip that wasn’t called
pic.twitter.com/u8F5mbdzlr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 25, 2025
In a nutshell
David Reinbacher has skated solo before the CH training pic.twitter.com/ZBwTwEncD2
— RDS (@RDSca) January 25, 2025
One minute in and Oliver Kapanen scores his ninth goal since his arrival from #GoHabsGo and NHL.
20 points (9+11) in 21 games. #Habs pic.twitter.com/R491IRE832 — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) January 25, 2025
Mikko has arrived!! pic.twitter.com/OGbiMM3ZYQ
— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 25, 2025
«It hurts, right? He’s a homegrown talent, a superstar talent, a superstar human being. But that’s sports. Your heartstrings get tugged. That’s why we all do this.»
«He had the UFA card. We felt this is what we had to do.» – Avs GM MacFarland on fans’ reaction to Rantanen trade. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 25, 2025
Jaromir Jagr, 52.#NHLfi
pic.twitter.com/XPzXO7eD8i — Heikki Mannonen (@HMannone) January 25, 2025
The anonymous voter is probably too scared to step out of the shadows. https://t.co/HqIy4BfsWr
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 25, 2025