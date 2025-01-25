When Ivan Demidov makes a trip on a (another) spectacular goal

Credit: Ivan Demidov is truly bursting with talent. We’ve seen him since the start of the season in the KHL: he accumulates sequences where he looks like a man among children. And when you consider that he is playing in the KHL, it’s all the more impressive considering that he is… a child among men. Today, […]

A near highlight-reel play by Ivan Demidov stopped by a blatant trip that wasn’t called pic.twitter.com/u8F5mbdzlr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 25, 2025

David Reinbacher has skated solo before the CH training pic.twitter.com/ZBwTwEncD2 — RDS (@RDSca) January 25, 2025

One minute in and Oliver Kapanen scores his ninth goal since his arrival from #GoHabsGo and NHL. 20 points (9+11) in 21 games. #Habs pic.twitter.com/R491IRE832 — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) January 25, 2025

«It hurts, right? He’s a homegrown talent, a superstar talent, a superstar human being. But that’s sports. Your heartstrings get tugged. That’s why we all do this.» «He had the UFA card. We felt this is what we had to do.» – Avs GM MacFarland on fans’ reaction to Rantanen trade. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 25, 2025

The anonymous voter is probably too scared to step out of the shadows. https://t.co/HqIy4BfsWr — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 25, 2025

Ivan Demidov is truly bursting with talent. We’ve seen him since the start of the season in the KHL: he accumulates sequences where he looks like a man among children.And when you consider that he is playing in the KHL, it’s all the more impressive considering that he is… a child among men.Today, Demidov and the SKA faced Salavat Yulaev. The young Russian didn’t collect a single point… but he almost scored one of the most beautiful goals of his season.In fact, he made a great drive into the offensive zone… and just as he was about to get rid of the last defender in his way, the latter tripped him.It’s worth noting that the defender was not penalized on the play.Obviously, coming close in hockey doesn’t give much on the score sheet… but in the context of a young player’s development, it’s yet another proof of Demidov’s immense talent. He completely toyed with the defense in front of him… which is the main aspect to remember.Seeing him being able to handle the puck like that is a dream.Of course, there is a significant gap between KHL defenders and NHL defenders, which suggests that Demidov may not do this right away in the NHL. However, it’s clear how he finds a way to shine on a regular basis… and it will be interesting to see if he can repeat that in the NHL.It’s worth noting, for those interested, that SKA won by a score of 3-2. Demidov spent 15:51 on the ice, playing on the first line.– He has skated alone a few times already.– News from another CH prospect, Oliver Kapanen.– Mikko Rantanen has arrived in Carolina. He will play tonight.– Trading Rantanen wasn’t easy for the Avalanche, but it was the right thing to do, claims the GM.– Jaromir Jagr still has something left in the tank.– One can understand the Japanese.