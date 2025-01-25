Rafaël Harvey-Pinard recalled | Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher uncertain for tonight

Since Emil Heineman was hit by a car, the Canadiens have been trying to find immediate solutions to replace him.Michael Pezzetta often plays a handful of minutes per game, and Owen Beck has also received a (brief) call-up.That said, Beck is back in Laval and good Pezz only plays four or five minutes per game. This is not sustainable.

Thus, a new attempt at a solution was made by the Canadiens: it is Rafaël Harvey-Pinard who has been recalled this time.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard from the Laval Rocket. Les Canadiens ont rappelé l’attaquant Rafaël Harvey-Pinard du Rocket de Laval.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hxu5nWHB4L — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2025

And we can assume that he has not been recalled to sit in the stands.

That said, even if RHP seems to have been recalled due to Pezzetta’s struggles, there is something else that could explain this recall: Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher did not practice this morning.

Their presence in tonight’s game is uncertain at this time. A decision will be made before the game.

#Habs Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher are both game-time decisions for tonight’s game vs NJ. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 25, 2025

It will be interesting to see what the plan is for RHP, who is not having a great season in Laval. The player returning from injury has only four goals and 11 points in 24 games in the AHL, but we have seen in the past that he is capable of being effective in a supporting role.

Will Martin St-Louis use him for 4-5 minutes per game like with Pezzetta or for nearly ten minutes per game? I can’t wait to see… especially if the Canadiens are deprived of Gallagher and/or Anderson.

In a scenario where Gallagher and Anderson are in uniform and RHP takes Pezzetta’s place, I wonder how the latter, who has spent the year as the 13th forward in town, would feel seeing another forward step in front of him while the team needs to replace Heineman. We know that he is expected to return in two weeks, so all of this is only very temporary… but there would still be another player from Laval who would be pushing Pezzetta aside.

Overtime

I look forward to seeing how this will turn out tonight, but also in the coming days.

We know that at the beginning of the season, Emil Heineman’s high caliber of play was mainly what pushed RHP out of the regular roster in Montreal. Heineman forced the Canadiens’ hand, who sent Harvey-Pinard to Laval (he was not claimed off waivers).

We will see if, during this brief audition, RHP can earn some points… and especially if it gives him a little boost of confidence to regain an opportunism that seems to have left him.