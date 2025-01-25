Rafaël Harvey-Pinard recalled | Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher uncertain for tonight

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard recalled | Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher uncertain for tonightFélix Forget
Thus, a new attempt at a solution was made by the Canadiens: it is Rafaël Harvey-Pinard who has been recalled this time.
The Canadiens have recalled forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard from the Laval Rocket.
Les Canadiens ont rappelé l'attaquant Rafaël Harvey-Pinard du Rocket de Laval.
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2025
That said, even if RHP seems to have been recalled due to Pezzetta’s struggles, there is something else that could explain this recall: Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher did not practice this morning.
Their presence in tonight’s game is uncertain at this time. A decision will be made before the game.
#Habs Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher are both game-time decisions for tonight's game vs NJ.
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 25, 2025
Will Martin St-Louis use him for 4-5 minutes per game like with Pezzetta or for nearly ten minutes per game? I can’t wait to see… especially if the Canadiens are deprived of Gallagher and/or Anderson.
In a scenario where Gallagher and Anderson are in uniform and RHP takes Pezzetta’s place, I wonder how the latter, who has spent the year as the 13th forward in town, would feel seeing another forward step in front of him while the team needs to replace Heineman. We know that he is expected to return in two weeks, so all of this is only very temporary… but there would still be another player from Laval who would be pushing Pezzetta aside.
Overtime
We know that at the beginning of the season, Emil Heineman’s high caliber of play was mainly what pushed RHP out of the regular roster in Montreal. Heineman forced the Canadiens’ hand, who sent Harvey-Pinard to Laval (he was not claimed off waivers).
We will see if, during this brief audition, RHP can earn some points… and especially if it gives him a little boost of confidence to regain an opportunism that seems to have left him.
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard just missed a chance he wouldn’t have missed a year or two ago.
Perfect pass from Barré-Boulet, alone in the slot.
He needs to capitalize better from the critical zone. He could have put the final nail in the coffin against Hartford.
— Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) January 25, 2025