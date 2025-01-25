Jakub Dobes will be in front of the Canadiens’ net tonight

Credit: When the Canadiens announced that Samuel Montembeault would be in goal last Thursday, it surprised a few people. After all, it seemed logical to have Dobes play in the middle of the week to give Montembeault the start tonight. A Saturday night game at the Bell Centre… usually, they’re for the #1 goalie, that one. […]

When the Canadiens announced that Samuel Montembeault would be in goal last Thursday, it surprised a few people. After all, it seemed logical to have Dobes play in the middle of the week to give Montembeault the start tonight.

A Saturday night game at the Bell Centre… usually, they’re for the #1 goalie, that one.

This led us to wonder if Montembeault would be still in goal for his team after a busy night of work Thursday… and the answer is no.

In fact, it’s Jakub Dobes who will be in goal for the Canadiens tonight.

He will have the heavy task of facing the powerful New Jersey Devils (and Jake Allen).For Dobes, this will be a second start at the Bell Centre in his career. He also got the start at home last Sunday against the Rangers, during which he particularly shone in overtime to help his team earn a second point.

Let’s remember that Dobes is still unbeaten in the NHL, with a record of 5-0-0, a goals-against average of 1.55, and a save percentage of 0.940. The sample size is small (five games), but the results are there.

Seeing him get a start at the Bell Centre on a Saturday night is a big vote of confidence for the young goalie. After all, until last Sunday, all starts at the Bell Centre had been made by Montembeault… but evidently, it was preferred to use Montembeault Thursday night in a more important game for the playoff race against the Red Wings.

All games are important, but the Red Wings are in direct competition with the Habs for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, the Tricolore lost that game after a poor effort from their group.

We will see tonight if the team can respond… but for the first time this season, it will be with a goalie other than Montembeault trying to defend their home ice on a Saturday night.

There is a prestige associated with these games… and I can’t wait to see how Dobes will respond.

Overtime

As I mentioned earlier, it’s Jake Allen who will be in goal for the Devils tonight.

Let’s remember that if Allen plays 25 of the last 32 games for his team, the third-round pick received by the Habs for Allen will become a second-round pick. I would be surprised if that happens… but it’s a (small) step in the right direction tonight.