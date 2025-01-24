Top-5: Brad Marchand attempted to strangle Nick Cousin with his hand

Credit: There was a lot of action in the NHL last night. The Canadiens lost to the Red Wings, but there were also 10 other games taking place across the league. Here’s a summary of what caught attention: Alex Ovechkin moved within 20 goals of completing The Gr8 Chase as the @Capitals extended their winning streak […]

There was a lot of action in the NHL last night. The Canadiens lost to the Red Wings , but there were also 10 other games taking place across the league.

Here’s a summary of what caught attention:

Alex Ovechkin moved within 20 goals of completing The Gr8 Chase as the @Capitals extended their winning streak to six games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Tn1GCKZoZm pic.twitter.com/V5ET2uK1sI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2025

1 : Brad Marchand Looks Crazy… Once Again

Brad Marchand loves to be talked about for the wrong reasons.

And let’s say this has been going on for a while!

The Bruins’ captain looked crazy again last night because he made a move that doesn’t belong on the ice.

Brad Marchand is under fire for putting his bare hand around Nick Cousins’ throat. pic.twitter.com/54cpBJhBrD — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) January 24, 2025

He attempted to choke Nick Cousins with his hand:

Crazy Marchand…

The worst part is that he wasn’t even penalized for the incident!

Brady Tkachuk just broke the glass boards with a massive hit on Andrew Peeke pic.twitter.com/mFdSv9qNEa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 24, 2025

Joonas Korpisalo blanks Ottawa for his third @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/ob43Urpd95 — NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2025

2 : Anthony Richard is Lucky

In the game between the Bruins and the Sens, this hit by Brady Tkachuk on Andrew Peeke also stood out.The glass shattered so hard that the impact was solid:The Bruins ultimately won the game 2-0.Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak (empty net) scored for Boston.Jonas Korpisalo was solid in net, stopping all 29 shots directed at him. This is his third shutout of the season:Things happen so quickly in hockey that sometimes, accidents can occur.Just ask Anthony Richard.

The former Canadiens player got lucky when he took K’Andre Miller’s skate to the face: Richard almost got cut by his opponent’s skate while he was down on the ice.

K’Andre Miller’s skate catches Anthony Richard in the face late in the second period. Thankfully, Richard appeared to be okay as he skated off the ice. pic.twitter.com/MqxpwB0hfZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2025

It’s been *all* Rangers tonight and this Reilly Smith goal sums up the evening at MSG pic.twitter.com/kbPvZ9Uge2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 24, 2025

3 : Speaking of the Rangers…

It was close, but Richard managed to finish the game:Nothing worked for the Flyers against the Rangers last night.The Philadelphia team lost 6-1 and that goal perfectly sums up the evening for the Flyers:We know: the Rangers had very, very difficult moments before Christmas.

But now… It seems like everything is coming together for the New York team.

The victory against the Flyers last night allows the team to claim a 7th win in 10 games and it’s worth noting that since January 1st, the Rangers have the best record in the entire NHL.

Everything is working right now over there… And it oddly coincides with Igor Shesterkin’s return to play:

Are Igor and the Rangers officially back?? pic.twitter.com/UZZ2KIMG5B — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 24, 2025

There is too much talent on the team for the Rangers not to make the playoffs.They are just one point behind the Blue Jackets for the last playoff spot and if they can keep this momentum going, things will get even more interesting in the East.

To be continued…

4 : Another Goal for Ovi!

Before the season started, few people would have predicted that the Capitals would dominate the NHL, holding the 1st spot in the league standings at the end of January.

That’s what is happening right now, and ultimately, both goalies of the team are playing a role in the team’s success.

Charlie Lindgren has a perfect night, earning his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/y4qOViPkK3 — NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2025

We saw it again last night: Charlie Lindgren was perfect against the Kraken, stopping 22 shots, and the Capitals shut out the Seattle team with a 3-0 score:At the end of the game, the Kraken pulled their goalie to attempt a comeback, but Alex Ovechkin was on the ice.

You know what that means…

The Capitals’ captain scored his 22nd goal of the season, and it was into an empty net:

Alex Ovechkin moves closer to Wayne Gretzky’s goal record

•••

( : @NHL) pic.twitter.com/ocsmY26eFl — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) January 24, 2025

Ovi is just 20 goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky and capturing the National Hockey League record.

At this point, it’s just a matter of time. And one wonders if he has a chance to break the record this season.

The Capitals still have 34 games left on the schedule: so it’s possible… but it will be tough anyway.

5 : The Oilers Handle the Canucks Their Way

This was a game we were looking forward to.Why?Because it was the first time since the Connor McDavid incident that the Oilers faced the Canucks.

Let’s just say the Edmonton team took care of the Vancouver team their way, which is by scoring a lot of goals.

Zach Hyman opens the scoring! pic.twitter.com/gY6omEwnCs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2025

Two goals in 20 seconds from the @EdmontonOilers will surely make the home crowd happy! pic.twitter.com/kOL8pv9rpM — NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2025

After the first period, it was already 3-0 in favor of the Oilers:The Canucks were never in the game and ultimately lost the match 6-2.In the victory, we note the three points recorded by Zach Hyman (two goals and one assist) and Leon Draisaitl (one goal and two assists).

It wasn’t too rough contrary to what one might think, but there was a sequence in the game where we saw both clubs sending messages:

Things are heating up quickly in Edmonton pic.twitter.com/oAODFhEecx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2025

The Oilers lost their first game (out of three) in McDavid’s absence earlier this week, but they won the second.

They should be able to win the third and final game during their captain’s suspension because the Sabres will be on the menu tomorrow.

Overtime

The match will be held in Edmonton.

– He’s on fire!

Filip Forsberg during his nine-game point streak: -9 goals

-8 assists

-17 points He’s playing on a different level right now pic.twitter.com/sMibcqW4e2 — NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2025

– He’s good.

Macklin Celebrini ties the game! pic.twitter.com/lLgxveg8k9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2025

– Bang.

Cole Smith gets the boot from the game for this hit on Ty Dellandrea pic.twitter.com/LfZLWfVSu0 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 24, 2025

– Beautiful goal.

Mason McTavish, how do you do?! pic.twitter.com/psIRBg2UuT — NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2025

– Ouch!

Martin Fehérváry just ate one in the mixer pic.twitter.com/vsKwNCJdFK — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 24, 2025

– 300 career wins for Frederik Andersen.

That’s 300 career wins for Frederik Andersen! The @Canes netminder became the seventh active goaltender to reach the milestone. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Tn1GCKZoZm pic.twitter.com/CBAP0hUc29 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2025

– Well played.

Pelletier puts the Flames ahead in the third period! : SN1, Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/BvKapybSaV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2025

– Shutout for Karel Vejmelka.

VEJMELKA WAS PERFECT Karel Vejmelka turned aside every shot he faced for his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/KvFVgk5Oc3 — NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2025

– Kadri is having a good season in Calgary.

Nazem Kadri makes it look easy! : SN1, Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/TZ5g5x0Foy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2025

– All the same.

Mark Stone opened the scoring 19 seconds into the contest, which matched the fifth-fastest goal to start a game in @GoldenKnights history. See the full list #NHLStats: https://t.co/Tn1GCKZWOU https://t.co/13RPXiOjVN — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 24, 2025

– Oops.

Textbook clean hit pic.twitter.com/vcq4OjiPJf — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 24, 2025

– The top points scorers of the night:

– Four games tonight in the NHL: