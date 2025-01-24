Skip to content
News

Top-5: Brad Marchand attempted to strangle Nick Cousin with his hand

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: There was a lot of action in the NHL last night. The Canadiens lost to the Red Wings, but there were also 10 other games taking place across the league. Here’s a summary of what caught attention: Alex Ovechkin moved within 20 goals of completing The Gr8 Chase as the @Capitals extended their winning streak […]
There was a lot of action in the NHL last night.

The Canadiens lost to the Red Wings, but there were also 10 other games taking place across the league.

Here’s a summary of what caught attention:

1 : Brad Marchand Looks Crazy… Once Again

Brad Marchand loves to be talked about for the wrong reasons.

And let’s say this has been going on for a while!

The Bruins’ captain looked crazy again last night because he made a move that doesn’t belong on the ice.

He attempted to choke Nick Cousins with his hand:

Crazy Marchand…

The worst part is that he wasn’t even penalized for the incident!

In the game between the Bruins and the Sens, this hit by Brady Tkachuk on Andrew Peeke also stood out.

The glass shattered so hard that the impact was solid:

The Bruins ultimately won the game 2-0.

Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak (empty net) scored for Boston.

Jonas Korpisalo was solid in net, stopping all 29 shots directed at him. This is his third shutout of the season:

2 : Anthony Richard is Lucky

Things happen so quickly in hockey that sometimes, accidents can occur.

Just ask Anthony Richard.

The former Canadiens player got lucky when he took K’Andre Miller’s skate to the face: Richard almost got cut by his opponent’s skate while he was down on the ice.

It was close, but Richard managed to finish the game:

Nothing worked for the Flyers against the Rangers last night.

The Philadelphia team lost 6-1 and that goal perfectly sums up the evening for the Flyers:

3 : Speaking of the Rangers…

We know: the Rangers had very, very difficult moments before Christmas.

But now… It seems like everything is coming together for the New York team.

The victory against the Flyers last night allows the team to claim a 7th win in 10 games and it’s worth noting that since January 1st, the Rangers have the best record in the entire NHL.

Everything is working right now over there… And it oddly coincides with Igor Shesterkin’s return to play:

There is too much talent on the team for the Rangers not to make the playoffs.

They are just one point behind the Blue Jackets for the last playoff spot and if they can keep this momentum going, things will get even more interesting in the East.

To be continued…

4 : Another Goal for Ovi!

Before the season started, few people would have predicted that the Capitals would dominate the NHL, holding the 1st spot in the league standings at the end of January.

That’s what is happening right now, and ultimately, both goalies of the team are playing a role in the team’s success.

We saw it again last night: Charlie Lindgren was perfect against the Kraken, stopping 22 shots, and the Capitals shut out the Seattle team with a 3-0 score:

At the end of the game, the Kraken pulled their goalie to attempt a comeback, but Alex Ovechkin was on the ice.

You know what that means…

The Capitals’ captain scored his 22nd goal of the season, and it was into an empty net:

Ovi is just 20 goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky and capturing the National Hockey League record.

At this point, it’s just a matter of time. And one wonders if he has a chance to break the record this season.

The Capitals still have 34 games left on the schedule: so it’s possible… but it will be tough anyway.

5 : The Oilers Handle the Canucks Their Way

This was a game we were looking forward to.

Why?

Because it was the first time since the Connor McDavid incident that the Oilers faced the Canucks.

Let’s just say the Edmonton team took care of the Vancouver team their way, which is by scoring a lot of goals.

After the first period, it was already 3-0 in favor of the Oilers:

The Canucks were never in the game and ultimately lost the match 6-2.

In the victory, we note the three points recorded by Zach Hyman (two goals and one assist) and Leon Draisaitl (one goal and two assists).

It wasn’t too rough contrary to what one might think, but there was a sequence in the game where we saw both clubs sending messages:

The Oilers lost their first game (out of three) in McDavid’s absence earlier this week, but they won the second.

They should be able to win the third and final game during their captain’s suspension because the Sabres will be on the menu tomorrow.

The match will be held in Edmonton.


Overtime

– He’s on fire!

– He’s good.

– Bang.

– Beautiful goal.

– Ouch!

– 300 career wins for Frederik Andersen.

– Well played.

– Shutout for Karel Vejmelka.

– Kadri is having a good season in Calgary.

– All the same.

– Oops.

– The top points scorers of the night:

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Four games tonight in the NHL:

(Credit: Google)
