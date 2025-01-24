Top-4: Matthews with a goalie stick, Reaves and Olivier drop the gloves, 3 goals for Fantilli…Marc-Olivier Cook
And there was action… Especially in Toronto!
Let’s see what happened:
A four-game Wednesday saw the @BlueJacketsNHL leapfrog three teams to reclaim the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.#NHLStats: https://t.co/haLBLJtnhe pic.twitter.com/nucF8CMXJG
1 : Wild game in Toronto… And you’ll understand why
Heavyweight main event of the evening between Reaves and Olivier pic.twitter.com/eVrkLShwpD
Auston Matthews on Reaves-Olivier fight:
«Love to see that. Would’ve liked a little more energy from the crowd after that. It was a little quiet tonight especially after two guys like that go at it. But it was a great moment for him. I thought gave us some energy on the bench.» https://t.co/TefmHADZeN
The Leafs’ captain said it gave energy to his team… but Toronto’s squad was never able to capitalize on it.
FANTILLI FILLS THE NET
Adam Fantilli collects his first career hat trick in front of family and friends!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/EZNC00Fb2k
There was a scuffle in front of the Blue Jackets’ net, causing Matthews and Elvis Merzlikins to lose their sticks.
Matthews picked up Merzlikins’ stick and it led to quite a funny moment.
Auston Matthews and Elvis Merzlikins trade sticks mid-game
( @BlueJacketsNHL)pic.twitter.com/t923zNAB5L
2 : Despite Makar’s brilliance…
This guy is so good https://t.co/AJmUk34RLz pic.twitter.com/GFzfArOkXh
UNREAL goal while falling down from Cale Makar pic.twitter.com/WZNy3TPRwQ
MacKinnon and Makar are excellent, but they can’t do it all alone.
The score was tied at the end of the match and overtime was needed to determine a winner… and Neil Pionk stepped up for the Jets.
Absolute MISSILE https://t.co/MwbcAFIK2n pic.twitter.com/1NUFemmt5H
3 : Heavy loss for the Devils
Turnaround blast for Dawson Mercer! pic.twitter.com/rqFg6yKMmW
Timo Meier, Justin Dowling, and Dawson Mercer form the best line in the NHL?
Okay. pic.twitter.com/WsCxU4ykh9
Despite the victory… there were also some negatives on the Devils’ side during the game.
Jacob Markström had to leave the game after being run into by Justin Brazeau, and the footage shows how much difficulty he had getting back up.
It does not look good for the goalie…
Justin Brazeau crashes into Jacob Markstrom who has left the game and needed assistance getting off the ice pic.twitter.com/iAxrZajvOR
It seems we will have to wait for news on Markström.
But at first glance, we might fear the worst…
4 : Another home victory for the Kings
The Kings’ two goals were scored in the third period:
Welcome to the Show, Samuel Helenius! pic.twitter.com/i2oWWtkcAW
Brandt Clarke is dancin’ out there tonight
: @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/UoGQo2i4V8
The Panthers had a chance to tie it at the end of the match… but Kuemper wouldn’t allow it.
Darcy Kuemper shuts the door in the dying seconds to secure the @LAKings‘ victory! pic.twitter.com/GHPYr40d4m
Let’s also note that this is the tenth win in eleven games for the Los Angeles team.
Overtime
– Oh.
AJ Greer got up in Darcy Kuemper’s grill pic.twitter.com/MXbgokOD2P
– I love.
Adam Fantilli’s mom was the first person in the arena to throw a hat for her son’s hat trick pic.twitter.com/YDW6S0rcGZ
– It’s obvious!
The post comes up HUGE for Elvis Merzlikins and he made sure to say thank you pic.twitter.com/ts18K7AX47
– The top scorers of the night:
– It will be busy tonight: