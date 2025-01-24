Top-4: Matthews with a goalie stick, Reaves and Olivier drop the gloves, 3 goals for Fantilli…

Credit: Four games were showcased yesterday in the NHL. And there was action… Especially in Toronto! Let’s see what happened: A four-game Wednesday saw the @BlueJacketsNHL leapfrog three teams to reclaim the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.#NHLStats: https://t.co/haLBLJtnhe pic.twitter.com/nucF8CMXJG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 23, 2025 1 : Wild game in Toronto… […]

Four games were showcased yesterday in the NHL.

And there was action… Especially in Toronto!

Let’s see what happened:

A four-game Wednesday saw the @BlueJacketsNHL leapfrog three teams to reclaim the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.#NHLStats: https://t.co/haLBLJtnhe pic.twitter.com/nucF8CMXJG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 23, 2025

1 : Wild game in Toronto… And you’ll understand why

Heavyweight main event of the evening between Reaves and Olivier pic.twitter.com/eVrkLShwpD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 23, 2025

Auston Matthews on Reaves-Olivier fight: «Love to see that. Would’ve liked a little more energy from the crowd after that. It was a little quiet tonight especially after two guys like that go at it. But it was a great moment for him. I thought gave us some energy on the bench.» https://t.co/TefmHADZeN — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 23, 2025

The Blue Jackets are surprising this season.They visited Toronto last night to face the Leafs, and Ryan Reaves and Mathieu Olivier took the opportunity to drop the gloves at the start of the game.A REAL heavyweight fight:This was the first time Reaves and Olivier fought each other in the NHL.And they put on quite a show!After the game, Auston Matthews somewhat threw Leafs fans under the bus. He wished the crowd had been louder after the fight:

The Leafs’ captain said it gave energy to his team… but Toronto’s squad was never able to capitalize on it.

FANTILLI FILLS THE NET Adam Fantilli collects his first career hat trick in front of family and friends! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/EZNC00Fb2k — NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2025

The Leafs lost 5-1 and the player of the game was truly Adam Fantilli.The young player recorded his first career hat trick in the NHL:There was a sequence during the game worth sharing.

There was a scuffle in front of the Blue Jackets’ net, causing Matthews and Elvis Merzlikins to lose their sticks.

The result?

Matthews picked up Merzlikins’ stick and it led to quite a funny moment.

Auston Matthews and Elvis Merzlikins trade sticks mid-game ( @BlueJacketsNHL)pic.twitter.com/t923zNAB5L — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 23, 2025

2 : Despite Makar’s brilliance…

UNREAL goal while falling down from Cale Makar pic.twitter.com/WZNy3TPRwQ — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 23, 2025

Both were sent off (2 minutes) for playing with another stick:A big win for the Blue Jackets, who are currently in the playoff race.Things are going well in Columbus!The Avalanche can boast.The team has several (very) good players in its lineup, and yesterday, we saw what some of them can do on the ice.MacKinnon scored to reach the 75-point mark (!) and Cale Makar scored a simply magnificent goal while falling:But we can agree on one thing.

MacKinnon and Makar are excellent, but they can’t do it all alone.

The score was tied at the end of the match and overtime was needed to determine a winner… and Neil Pionk stepped up for the Jets.

3 : Heavy loss for the Devils

Turnaround blast for Dawson Mercer! pic.twitter.com/rqFg6yKMmW — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) January 23, 2025

Timo Meier, Justin Dowling, and Dawson Mercer form the best line in the NHL? Okay. pic.twitter.com/WsCxU4ykh9 — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) January 23, 2025

The defenseman scored to allow his team to win 3-2:The Bruins had no chance against the Devils last night.The New Jersey team won with a score of 5-1, and Dawson Mercer stood out by scoring two goals.He was named the first star of the game, and he deserved it:

Despite the victory… there were also some negatives on the Devils’ side during the game.

Jacob Markström had to leave the game after being run into by Justin Brazeau, and the footage shows how much difficulty he had getting back up.

It does not look good for the goalie…

Justin Brazeau crashes into Jacob Markstrom who has left the game and needed assistance getting off the ice pic.twitter.com/iAxrZajvOR — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 23, 2025

It seems we will have to wait for news on Markström.

But at first glance, we might fear the worst…

4 : Another home victory for the Kings

This season, the Kings are virtually untouchable at home.This was also the case last night: Darcy Kuemper was brilliant in net, stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced and helped his team win 2-1 against the Panthers.

The Kings’ two goals were scored in the third period:

Welcome to the Show, Samuel Helenius! pic.twitter.com/i2oWWtkcAW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2025

The Panthers had a chance to tie it at the end of the match… but Kuemper wouldn’t allow it.

Darcy Kuemper shuts the door in the dying seconds to secure the @LAKings‘ victory! pic.twitter.com/GHPYr40d4m — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2025

He played a big game:The Kings now have a record of 15-3-1 at home this season.Not bad!

Let’s also note that this is the tenth win in eleven games for the Los Angeles team.

Overtime

– Oh.

AJ Greer got up in Darcy Kuemper’s grill pic.twitter.com/MXbgokOD2P — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 23, 2025

– I love.

Adam Fantilli’s mom was the first person in the arena to throw a hat for her son’s hat trick pic.twitter.com/YDW6S0rcGZ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 23, 2025

– It’s obvious!

The post comes up HUGE for Elvis Merzlikins and he made sure to say thank you pic.twitter.com/ts18K7AX47 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 23, 2025

– The top scorers of the night:

– It will be busy tonight: