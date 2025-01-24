The Ducks’ coach called an idiot by Jakob Silfverberg: not the same culture as in Montreal

The Ducks’ coach called an idiot by Jakob Silfverberg: not the same culture as in MontrealCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Cronin forced us to go on the ice and look him in the eyes while he yelled at us. I thought, “What are you doing? Do you want to humiliate us?” He acted like a real idiot. – Jakob Silfverberg
"He acted like a real idiot"
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 24, 2025
Ducks coach Greg Cronin addressed comments about last season from Jakob Silfverberg and Ilya Lybushkin:
Ducks coach Greg Cronin addressed comments about last season from Jakob Silfverberg and Ilya Lybushkin:

"Everybody has a style of coaching, and I could be called intense…. There's a lot of different people, and they take messages differently."