Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

The Ducks’ coach called an idiot by Jakob Silfverberg: not the same culture as in Montreal

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
The Ducks’ coach called an idiot by Jakob Silfverberg: not the same culture as in Montreal
Credit: Getty Images
I don’t know if you’ve seen this, but the Anaheim Ducks are in a tough situation.

Jakob Silfverberg, who played in Anaheim for 11 years, let loose on Greg Cronin, the Ducks’ coach. I mention this because he recently called his former coach an idiot. This was in an interview with the media Expressen.

Why? Because of his actions.

Cronin forced us to go on the ice and look him in the eyes while he yelled at us. I thought, “What are you doing? Do you want to humiliate us?”

He acted like a real idiot. – Jakob Silfverberg

Silfverberg, who now plays in Europe, said he lost the love for playing hockey in Anaheim. Things are better now… but he still has a bitter taste from his last year in California.

And clearly, he doesn’t hide it.

Obviously, it’s not easy to lose games. But what I notice is that even though the Canadiens have mostly lost their games under Martin St-Louis since February 2022, the guys respect the coach.

No one is throwing themselves under the bus in the Canadiens’ environment – quite the opposite.

Martin St-Louis has managed to create a family atmosphere in Montreal, and even those who see their roles diminished (Mike Matheson, David Savard, Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta, Cayden Primeau, etc.) do not complain publicly.

For all the rumors of discord in the NHL, there is none in Montreal. #CompanyCulture

Do you think this could be linked to the fact that, unlike the Ducks, the Canadiens are managing to turn the corner of their rebuild in order to win hockey games?

I do too.


extension

– Cronin responded to his former player by saying that everyone has their own style in life.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content