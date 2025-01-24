The CH is one of the NHL teams that shoots the puck on goal most often since January 1st

Since their holiday trip, the Canadiens have transformed.

The team is playing 100 times better than before Christmas, and it shows when you look at the club’s recent record.

Since January 1st, the Canadiens have posted a record of 5-2-1!But from the start of the season until January 1st, the Canadiens struggled particularly in one specific category: shots on goal.The club ranked last in the NHL for average shots per game (25.1), tied with the Detroit Red Wings:Since January 1st, what does it look like?

For what it’s worth, the Canadiens have really (and I mean really) improved in this aspect.

The CH is in the top 10 teams for the most shots on goal (29.3) over the past three weeks:This is noteworthy because going from last place to 9th is quite impressive.It is indeed a nice improvement, at least.It is difficult to pinpoint what might explain this phenomenon, but it does not mean that the Canadiens are scoring more goals either.From October 9th (the first game of the season) to December 31st, the Canadiens averaged 3.03 goals per game.

And since January 1st, the Canadiens are scoring 3.00 goals per game… even though they are shooting more often on the opposing net.

In a nutshell

Nevertheless, this shows progress in terms of shots, and that is what is important to note here.By shooting more often on goal, the Canadiens will give themselves more chances to score, and they must continue down this path to make further progress.

