Owen Beck is going to the All-Star Game
Owen Beck will replace Joshua Roy at the #AHL All-Star Classic on February 3rd in Coachella Valley – #RDS will actually broadcast this classic on Monday in 10 days
— Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 24, 2025
Pascal Vincent plans to use Jayden Struble on the left side of Adam Engström tonight in Hartford.
Struble can spend a maximum of 14 days with the Rocket before being recalled. During this window, the team only has 4 games on their schedule. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 24, 2025
In a nutshell
A drought coming at a very bad time for the “Sens” https://t.co/jagI0Rntwy
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 24, 2025
The National Hockey League is still waiting to make the 4 Nations jerseys available for public sale.
Hello? @NHL? It starts in 2 weeks! — Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) January 24, 2025
Ronaldinho told me last Sunday that he would never have been able to play in minus-10 degrees Celsius.
The @MLS needs to consider that many stars will not come to North America if they have to play outdoors in the winter in certain cities before… pic.twitter.com/4rjhH7eNtd — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 23, 2025