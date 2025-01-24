Owen Beck is going to the All-Star Game

Owen Beck will replace Joshua Roy at the #AHL All-Star Classic on February 3rd in Coachella Valley – #RDS will actually broadcast this classic on Monday in 10 days — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 24, 2025

In a nutshell

A drought coming at a very bad time for the “Sens” https://t.co/jagI0Rntwy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 24, 2025

The National Hockey League is still waiting to make the 4 Nations jerseys available for public sale. Hello? @NHL? It starts in 2 weeks! — Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) January 24, 2025

Ronaldinho told me last Sunday that he would never have been able to play in minus-10 degrees Celsius. The @MLS needs to consider that many stars will not come to North America if they have to play outdoors in the winter in certain cities before… pic.twitter.com/4rjhH7eNtd — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 23, 2025

Recently, Joshua Roy and Logan Mailloux received the LAH invitation for the All-Star Game.However, since Roy got injured, someone needed to replace him. And here comes another Canadiens prospect, Owen Beck, who has been chosen to represent Laval at the annual classic.He will therefore head to Coachella Valley on February 3rd.It is important to note that the three players chosen from the Rocket (including Roy) have spent some time in the NHL this season, but did not make much of an impact during their time in Montreal.Beck has just returned to Laval in recent days.It’s great to see him playing heavy minutes down there (and getting the chance to go to the All-Star Game) rather than sitting on the fourth line of the Canadiens.Good for the young player, then.After the disappointment of being back down, Beck can at least say that things are going well for him down there. Individually, he is having a season worthy of the All-Star Game, which is noteworthy.And as a team, the Rocket, who are at the top of their division, will have reinforcements starting tonight.In the coming days, the Rocket will play in Hartford (tonight) and against Providence, Sunday on the road. Next week, Hartford will be in Laval next Friday and Saturday.These are the games that Struble will be able to play, theoretically.– Indeed.– Good point.– Interesting.