Lane Hutson lives with his mother because he did not want a roommate

Lane Hutson is having a great time in Montreal. Despite his point streak ending yesterday in Detroit, the young defender for the Canadiens has been turning heads since his debut in the NHL.

Except for Corey Pronman, but that’s a bit of a side note.

His success can be attributed to his on-ice skills, his work ethic, but also to his mother, who has been with him in Montreal since the start of the season.

Stu Cowan, a journalist for The Gazette, interviewed Julie Hutson, who ensures that her son is in the best possible shape.

My column on the Canadiens’ Lane Hutson getting a helping hand from his mom, Julie, who is living with him in Montreal during the 20-year-old defenceman’s rookie NHL season. #Habs #HabsIO: https://t.co/0aXcyspFQw — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 24, 2025

“My husband, Lane, and I talked about it. Lane didn’t want to live with a roommate or another player, and I thought: I don’t know if it’s right to live alone in Montreal. It might be different if it were a Midwest team in the United States.” – Julie Hutson

However, she believes that over time, Hutson will get used to the city and be able to make decisions accordingly.

In this generous interview, Lane’s mother says she enjoys the city and the atmosphere around hockey. She says it’s unique and incomparable to anywhere else.

For his part, Lane says he enjoys having his mother around to take his mind off hockey a bit. He mentioned in a press conference that he can talk to her about everything and nothing, which greatly helps him cope with the challenges of his first NHL season.

It remains to be seen how much this situation helps Hutson, but the young Canadiens defender is exceeding expectations when looking at the season as a whole. He now has to deal with some tougher recent games and will need to adjust.

With the support he has at home and his skills, he should succeed.



In Brief

A JACK EICHEL BLAST TO OPEN THE SCORING IN DALLAS Knights-Stars on ESPN NOW pic.twitter.com/zW8dkpeNJS — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2025

#Blackhawks scratched Taylor Hall just before warmup for tonight’s game. He’s out tonight. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 25, 2025

– Good start for the Rocket.– What a shot!– Not an easy season for him.