The Canadiens suffer their first defeat against the Red Wings this season.

Three players from the Canadiens reached an important milestone during Thursday’s game against the Red Wings. Brendan Gallagher played his 800th game in the NHL, while it was the 500th for Patrik Laine and Christian Dvorak.
Montreal may have won the first two meetings between the two teams this season, but one shouldn’t expect it to be an easy game.
Here is the Canadiens’ lineup:
Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/4o8fpfJpj9
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 23, 2025
And here is the Red Wings’ lineup:
Tonight’s lineup vs. Montreal. pic.twitter.com/NzYrt5MxaT
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 23, 2025
The Tricolore completely fell apart in the first period. The Canadiens players managed to take just four shots on the Red Wings’ net during the entire period.
The worst part is that Detroit was able to direct 17 shots towards Samuel Montembeault’s net. It’s simply crazy.
Jonatan Berggren opens the scoring for the Red Wings! pic.twitter.com/r08ZsZZkG3
— RDS (@RDSca) January 24, 2025
Then, at the end of the period, the Red Wings took advantage of a power play to double their lead. Montembeault completely bit on the passing fake, which allowed Alex DeBrincat to score into an empty net, just a few seconds after Kirby Dach’s penalty ended.
The pass. The finish. pic.twitter.com/6ainBoJTQF
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 24, 2025
The Canadiens’ power play has been doing quite well this season. However, they made a serious mistake by allowing Andrew Copp to get away.
Andrew Copp buries a shorty! pic.twitter.com/UiXLMF0ccu
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 24, 2025
https://t.co/RxYArwgkAc
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2025
Larkin finishes on the power play in game 700! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/YiY1igVid4
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 24, 2025
Montembeault really didn’t have a great game.
That puck had eyes#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DDK8MKDci9
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2025
Every means is good to come back. Cole Caufield played long minutes in the third period, taking Michael Pezzetta’s spot on the fourth line as well as playing on the first line of the CH.
#Habs Cole Caufield being double-shifted with Jake Evans and Joel Armia in the 3rd period
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 24, 2025
A pair of nice saves from Montembeault: pic.twitter.com/8Dj8xHP7xf
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 24, 2025
Lane Hutson’s streak of games with at least one point ended at nine, as he was held off the scoresheet.
– A scoring player for Montreal.
Born in Edmonton, made in Montreal#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/z9UPwoGD83
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2025
– Not great as a first period.
The #CH started tonight’s game as they did on Tuesday against the #Bolts. Battle lost by Hutson and three players watch Berggren outsmart Montembeault instead of helping their goalie. 1-0 #Wings
— Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) January 24, 2025
– Suzuki had stayed quiet for a while.
#Habs Nick Suzuki’s first penalty taken since November 11th proves costly as the #LGRW restore their three-goal lead. 4-1 Detroit
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 24, 2025
– Max is not a big fan of the song.
Eminem’s song plays after every Red Wings goal…
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 24, 2025
– It’s something he needs to improve.
Hutson has very few weaknesses, but he does have a tendency to take a fair amount of minor penalties while defending the rush.
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 24, 2025
– It was to be expected.
Pezzetta spent 4:06 on the ice.
The over/under by @stephgonzz (3:59) was pretty close, @GeorgesLaraque.
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 24, 2025