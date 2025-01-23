Laine and the Finns at the 4 Nations tournament: “We hate Sweden. There’s nothing more to say.”

So… Are you looking forward to the Four Nations Tournament?

It seems that the excitement that was in Montreal has dissipated in recent weeks, and that’s normal.

In fact, fans are more focused on the Canadiens’ season because things have been going better lately. I share the opinion of my colleague Maxime Truman, who talked about it on the radio today (BPM Sports): I would prefer the season to continue instead!

Several Canadiens players received the call to defend the colors of their respective countries for the event, including Patrik Laine.For the record, Samuel Montembeault (Canada) and Joel Armia (Finland) will also be part of the competition.

But to return to Laine, let’s just say that the big forward is looking forward to the tournament’s opening… Because he wants his country to be able to beat its great rival, Sweden.

Laine – in an interview with the NHL – did not hide the fact that he hates the Swedes and that it is the same for the other guys from Finland:

We hate them. There’s nothing more to say about it. – Patrik Laine

It’s promising…

Laine ready for Finland-Sweden rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal: https://t.co/iELnBcRAha — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) January 21, 2025

Patrik Laine won’t have to wait long because Finland and Sweden will face off on February 15 at the Bell Centre.

It will be Finland’s second match, which will start its tournament against the United States on February 13:

Things are likely to get heated between Finland and Sweden because the two countries

I’m looking forward to seeing the intensity level for the match. Especially in the context where we are not talking about a regular-season encounter in the NHL.

At least, if we go by Patrik Laine’s comments… It should be a good show.

