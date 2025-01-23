Skip to content
Brendan Gallagher wants to stay in Montreal after his career.

Brendan Gallagher wants to stay in Montreal after his career.
Credit: Getty Images
Brendan Gallagher will always be a significant player in the history of the Canadiens. His tenacity and playing style have charmed the crowd in Montreal, but the city has also charmed him since the beginning of his career.

Gallagher kicked off his 800th NHL game with the Canadiens on Thursday night against the Red Wings. This is a huge milestone that places him 21st in the entire history of the Tricolore for games played with the team.

Before starting his 800th career game, Gallagher spoke with Jean-François Chaumont from LNH.com. In this interview, he explained that he loves Montreal so much that he would like to stay there even after the end of his career.

Montreal has not only allowed Gallagher to have a remarkable career but also to find love. The number 11 of the Canadiens met Quebecer Emma Fortin a few years ago and married her this summer.

The couple is even expecting a child in the coming months. Gallagher confirmed to Chaumont that he is happy to be building a family in Montreal.

There is no doubt that Gallagher is a crowd favorite, but his game has slowed in recent years, which has made his contract worth $6.5 million per year excessive.

Some Canadiens fans would like to see his contract bought out, but that is unlikely to happen. Renaud Lavoie explained during his Thursday column on Le Club du matin on BPM Sports that he does not believe a contract buyout is in Kent Hughes’ plans.

In any case, it does not seem to slow down the Canadiens these days. Gallagher still brings a lot of grit and continues to find the back of the net from time to time.

Gallagher’s contract will expire at the end of the 2026-27 season. He will then be 34 years old. It is possible that the Canadiens will offer him a contract extension, but with a significant salary cut.

If Gallagher wants to stay in Montreal after his career, he could follow in the footsteps of Paul Byron. The former CH player has become a player development consultant for the team.

Gallagher could become an excellent mentor for the young players of the Canadiens. We would all love to see him teach his techniques on how to play with grit to the team’s prospects.


