Training of the CH: No player from the Rocket | Patrik Laine and four other players absent

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images

Is the Canadiens organization planning to call up anyone (to fill in for Owen Beck) in view of tomorrow’s game in Detroit?

We can assume that with the CH practicing this morning in Brossard before heading to Michigan, and with the Rocket playing at home tonight, a recalled player would be training with the main club and on the Canadiens’ plane.

But this morning, there were no signs of a recalled player in Brossard.

It was quickly thought that a guy from Laval would not be at the CH’s practice (and that was confirmed) as normally, those guys arrive on the ice before the others. And this morning, that wasn’t the case.

We’ll see what that means, but one can think that Michael Pezzetta has a chance to play tomorrow. Take everything with a grain of salt, though.

Let’s note that five players (Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Kaiden Guhle, Patrik Laine, and David Savard) were not at this first regular practice in more than a week.

The five were entitled to a treatment day. We don’t know what that means for tomorrow, but don’t expect all of those guys to miss tomorrow’s game; on the contrary.

If the CH were worried about not seeing them play tomorrow, there would surely have been some guys from Laval on the ice.

A treatment day is not unusual, even if there are many today. But it must be said that yesterday’s game was tough for a few guys, including Savard and Guhle.

What we think, however, is that the players’ health status may partly explain why Nick Suzuki and Martin St-Louis canceled some practices recently.

It would be logical to think so, at least.


