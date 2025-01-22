Training of the CH: No player from the Rocket | Patrik Laine and four other players absent

Is the Canadiens organization planning to call up anyone (to fill in for Owen Beck) in view of tomorrow’s game in Detroit?

We can assume that with the CH practicing this morning in Brossard before heading to Michigan, and with the Rocket playing at home tonight, a recalled player would be training with the main club and on the Canadiens’ plane.

But this morning, there were no signs of a recalled player in Brossard.

It was quickly thought that a guy from Laval would not be at the CH’s practice (and that was confirmed) as normally, those guys arrive on the ice before the others. And this morning, that wasn’t the case.

We’ll see what that means, but one can think that Michael Pezzetta has a chance to play tomorrow. Take everything with a grain of salt, though.

What is happening this morning in Brossard before the Canadiens' practice (11 AM)? On the first ice, Hutson, Pezzetta, and Hutson are there practicing their reception shots. Jayden Struble is helping the goalies prepare on the second rink.

Let’s note that five players (Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Kaiden Guhle, Patrik Laine, and David Savard) were not at this first regular practice in more than a week.

The five were entitled to a treatment day. We don’t know what that means for tomorrow, but don’t expect all of those guys to miss tomorrow’s game; on the contrary.

Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Kaiden Guhle, Patrik Laine et David Savard ne participeront pas à l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui (journée de traitements). Anderson, Armia, Guhle, Laine, and Savard will not participate in today's practice (therapy day).

If the CH were worried about not seeing them play tomorrow, there would surely have been some guys from Laval on the ice.

A treatment day is not unusual, even if there are many today. But it must be said that yesterday’s game was tough for a few guys, including Savard and Guhle.

What we think, however, is that the players’ health status may partly explain why Nick Suzuki and Martin St-Louis canceled some practices recently.

It would be logical to think so, at least.

Tomorrow at noon, we will find out the name and colors of the new Newfoundland team in the LHJMQ

#Habs pro scout meetings in Montreal. Now which way will they go for the March 7th deadline. Which targets are a fit for the #Canadiens. Current roster has outstanding team chemistry.

Current roster has outstanding team chemistry. #NHL — Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) January 22, 2025

Happy birthday to former Canadiens defenceman, GM and Hall of Famer Serge Savard, who turns 79 today

