Owen Beck is back in Laval

The Canadiens have made a move.They announced that center Owen Beck (who was playing wing with the Canadiens) has been sent back to Laval. He has just been reassigned after playing his first two games of the season in the NHL.He went scoreless during his two games played in the NHL this year.Yesterday, during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he played less than seven minutes, and Nick Suzuki took his place a few times on the fourth line towards the end of the game.

That wasn’t a role for Beck, in fact.

Initially, I was surprised to see the Canadiens call up a guy like him for the fourth line – even though it provided him with a little treat. However, it is probably better for him to get significant minutes in the Rocket’s colors.

The Rocket communications inform me that Owen Beck will participate in the team’s game tonight against the Hershey Bears. He is not taking part in the morning skate to get a few hours of rest. It will be his fifth game in seven nights. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 22, 2025

In fact, Beck will play tonight in Laval.At this point, we will need to see if the Canadiens decide to recall a fourth-line player (perhaps Jared Davidson?) or if the team will choose to play Michael Pezzetta tomorrow in Detroit.

The Canadiens will practice at 11 a.m. this morning. That’s when we might get answers to our questions since undoubtedly, there will be a new player joining the lineup tomorrow night in Michigan.

